Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders TSC to mediate with interdicted teachers who fled North Eastern

The teachers, who had been posted to the region, were interdicted after abandoning their workstations following a series of deadly attacks linked to the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — The Employment and Labour Relations Court has directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to enter into mediation talks with a group of interdicted teachers who fled North Eastern Kenya due to terror-related attacks.

The teachers, who had been posted to the region, were interdicted after abandoning their workstations following a series of deadly attacks linked to the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They later moved to court to challenge the disciplinary action taken against them.

Justice Byram Ongaya, presiding over the case at the Milimani Commercial Courts, issued the directive in a matter filed under the name Kethawa vs. Teachers Service Commission and State Law Office.

The court ordered that mediation between the TSC and the affected teachers should begin without delay.

“The cases be mentioned before the Deputy Registrar or Assistant Deputy Registrar on Monday… to identify an appropriate mediator for purposes of Court-Annexed Mediation,” ruled Justice Ongaya on Friday.

He further ordered that top TSC officials, including the Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, attend the mediation sessions in person, alongside each of the affected teachers.

The mediation process is to be facilitated by a court-appointed mediator, who will be selected by Monday, July 21, 2025. The mediation is expected to conclude by September 1, 2025.

Justice Ongaya also directed the TSC to provide the venue for the mediation sessions and warned that failure by either party to comply with the court orders would attract punitive consequences.

The judge added that in the event the mediation efforts fail, the matter will be mentioned on October 22, 2025, for the court to record the outcomes and issue further directions.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

VIDA, HAPA: Parties Registrar allows provisional listing of 2 new parties

The temporary listing of Vision for Development Alliance (VIDA) and Hekima Alliance Party (HAPA) brings the number of provisionally registered political parties in the...

1 hour ago
Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges. Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.

NATIONAL NEWS

Lobby groups denounce protest arrests under terror law

The Police Reforms Working Group (PRWG) — an umbrella body comprising over 20 human rights and legal advocacy organizations — decried the government’s weaponization...

1 hour ago

crime

State seeks mental exam and 21-detention for KNH murder suspect

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has also requested the court to allow police to detain the suspect for 21 more...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi charged with unlawful possession of ammunition

Mwangi was arrested on July 19 by detectives from the DCI at his residence in Lukenya, Machakos.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

George Ruto’s Mood’ matatu back to garage for repairs after dazzling city launch

Images and footage of the Matatu in a garage shows some minor cosmetic damage sustained particularly to its exterior.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State Drops Terror Charges Against Boniface Mwangi, to Face Ammunition Possession Charges

The arrest triggered widespread public attention, with authorities claiming to have recovered items that raised national security concerns.

4 hours ago

Aviation

KAA invites input on master plans for JKIA and Wilson Airport

KAA is undertaking a Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) to ensure that the development plans are environmentally sound, socially inclusive, and aligned with...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Secondary school teachers from 35 counties receive AI training to boost STEM

The announcement comes in the lead-up to the eighth edition of the YSK National Science and Technology Exhibition, scheduled for August 5–9

7 hours ago