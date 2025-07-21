Court orders TSC to mediate with interdicted teachers who fled North Eastern

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — The Employment and Labour Relations Court has directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to enter into mediation talks with a group of interdicted teachers who fled North Eastern Kenya due to terror-related attacks.

The teachers, who had been posted to the region, were interdicted after abandoning their workstations following a series of deadly attacks linked to the Al-Shabaab militant group.

They later moved to court to challenge the disciplinary action taken against them.

Justice Byram Ongaya, presiding over the case at the Milimani Commercial Courts, issued the directive in a matter filed under the name Kethawa vs. Teachers Service Commission and State Law Office.

The court ordered that mediation between the TSC and the affected teachers should begin without delay.

“The cases be mentioned before the Deputy Registrar or Assistant Deputy Registrar on Monday… to identify an appropriate mediator for purposes of Court-Annexed Mediation,” ruled Justice Ongaya on Friday.

He further ordered that top TSC officials, including the Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, attend the mediation sessions in person, alongside each of the affected teachers.

The mediation process is to be facilitated by a court-appointed mediator, who will be selected by Monday, July 21, 2025. The mediation is expected to conclude by September 1, 2025.

Justice Ongaya also directed the TSC to provide the venue for the mediation sessions and warned that failure by either party to comply with the court orders would attract punitive consequences.

The judge added that in the event the mediation efforts fail, the matter will be mentioned on October 22, 2025, for the court to record the outcomes and issue further directions.