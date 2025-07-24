Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders expedited probe into missing Huduma Centre manager

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – The High Court has ordered police to expedite investigations into the disappearance of Hussein Mohammed, the Garissa Huduma Centre Manager, who has been missing since July 8.

Justice Chacha Mwita directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to “move with speed” to trace Mohammed and produce him in court, dead or alive.

The directive followed an application by Mohammed’s family, represented by lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, who accused the state of reluctance in investigating the disappearance of the senior government officer.

According to court filings, Mohammed reportedly went missing during a public event in Garissa County presided over by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, where he was seated at the high table alongside other dignitaries.

“This is a public figure—a Huduma Centre Manager and an Assistant Director. His disappearance raises serious concerns,” Omari told journalists outside Milimani Law Courts after filing the application.

The family alleges that Mohammed was whisked away during the event and has not been seen or heard from since.

Justice Mwita noted that the matter raises issues of public interest and promised a determination on September 16.

