Your weekly round-up: Wildebeest Migration, capitation and terror charges

From the corridors of power to the counties and beyond, here’s what mattered in Kenya and the world this week.

Judiciary vs. Prosecution

Koome Distances Herself from Protest Terror Charges

A new rift has emerged between the Judiciary and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Chief Justice Martha Koome distanced herself from the DPP’s use of her remarks on the Kikuyu Law Courts arson to justify terrorism charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

She emphasized that prosecutorial decisions must be based on credible evidence and the law — not public statements — even those made by the Chief Justice.

Politics & Governance

CoA Scuttles Counties’ Bid for Road Billions

The Court of Appeal has halted the release of Sh6.8 billion in road maintenance funds to counties after granting a 12-month stay of a High Court ruling that had declared sections of the Kenya Roads Act and Kenya Roads Board Act unconstitutional.

The stay order effectively freezes the bulk of the Sh10.5 billion allocation that counties were to receive from the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) for the 2024/25 fiscal year, pending the determination of the substantive appeal.

Ruto’s Mara Migration Launch Sparks Debate

President William Ruto’s launch of a global live broadcast of the wildebeest migration in the Maasai Mara stirred national debate, with critics questioning his appetite for high-profile launches.

Ruto also pledged to “show the world the origin of mankind.”

Who Is to Blame for Rising Fuel Prices?

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi appeared to blame lawmakers for the high cost of fuel — despite having supported the doubling of VAT on fuel during his tenure as House Minority Leader.

Meanwhile, lawmakers denied responsibility, even as it emerged that the energy regulator had implemented a pay hike for logistics operators, contributing to the Sh9 rise in pump prices per litre.

KAA Flight Changes: The Kenya Airports Authority temporarily moved flights from JKIA’s Terminal 1C to Terminals 1A and 1B after recurring fire alarms. What is the agency doing to avoid future disruption?

Bitok Vows to Secure Capitation Funds

Basis Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok reassured parents that free education is here to stay, ruling out any plans to scrap the program. He pledged to secure adequate capitation funding to sustain the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) rollout and the Grade 10 transition.

Crime & Justice

Police Nab Three Over Kisumu Funeral Robbery

Police in Kisumu arrested three suspects involved in a brazen robbery targeting mourners at a funeral in Daraja Mbili, Manyatta B. A joint operation between officers from Kasagam Police Station and members of the public led to their swift arrest. Authorities are pursuing additional suspects who escaped.

Double-Murder Suspect Mentally Unstable

A man linked to double murders at Kenyatta National Hospital will be held at another Nairobi hospital after a Kibra court declared him mentally unfit to stand trial.

The State sought 21 days to complete investigations but the court allowed 10.

EACC Recovers Mombasa Airport Land

The EACC reclaimed a grabbed parcel belonging to Moi International Airport, ending a years-long tussle over land irregularly acquired by a former county physical planner.

Health & Social Affairs

Nakuru Leads in Healthcare Digitization

MoH is rolling out a full-scale digitization of health services Nakuru County, as it pilots the county as one of Kenya’s model counties for tech-driven healthcare.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the program will enable data-driven decision-making and place patients “at the centre of service delivery.”

Women Leaders Hit Back at Ichung’wah

Women leaders allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua condemned National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah over remarks targeting Pastor Dorcas Gachagua.

The leaders, from the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), accused him of personal attacks after alleging an extramarital affair during a Narok meeting.

Around the Counties

Counties Get Sh3.7bn for Road Maintenance

All 47 counties received a combined Sh3.7 billion from the Kenya Roads Board for road and bridge repairs in the 2024/25 fiscal year. Nakuru, Kitui, and Nairobi received the highest allocations, while Vihiga got the least. The Board directed counties to submit detailed work plans by August 12 for implementation and monitoring.

Kondele Rising: Kisumu’s Kondele neighbourhood is transforming into a vibrant business hub, shedding its past as a flashpoint for political chaos.

Power Sabotage: Kisii residents urged to guard against vandalism and theft targeting Kenya Power infrastructure.

Chart of the Week

Kenya’s Pump Prices vs. Regional Peers

A look at the levies and taxes on Kenyan fuel.

And Finally…

Farewell to a Legend

WWE fans worldwide mourned the passing of Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. WWE announced Hogan’s death this week, marking the end of an era for one of wrestling’s most iconic figures.