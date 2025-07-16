Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Consul General to Kenya Consulate in Haiti Gabow presents his credentials to Haiti Foreign Minister

Haiti’s Foreign Minister welcomed the Consul-General and expressed his gratitude for the role Kenya is playing as the lead nation in Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in support for Haitian National Police to restore law and order in gang hit Caribbean state.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 16-Newly appointed Consul-General to Kenya Consulate in Haiti Noor Gabow on Tuesday presented his credentials to Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Haiti at a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters in Port Au Prince.

Gabow who until his appointment served as Administration Police Deputy Inspector General was appointed to the role on December 20.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a private audience after the ceremony, Gabow conveyed greetings from President William Ruto and the people of Kenya.

Gabow pledged to improve relations between Nairobi and Port Au Prince that continues to struggle with gang violence.

“He committed to fostering and deepening the bilateral relations and in particular Peace and Security diplomacy between the Republic of Kenya and Haiti,” read a statement released after the ceremony.

Haiti’s Foreign Minister welcomed the Consul-General and expressed his gratitude for the role Kenya is playing as the lead nation in Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in support for Haitian National Police to restore law and order in gang hit Caribbean state.

Gabow’s posting to Haiti is seen as strategic, given Kenya’s leadership in the ongoing security mission.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

JOBS

Inside Ruto’s housing job claims: What the data really says

Is Ruto building homes or just hopes? His push to hire 4,000 more youth under the affordable housing plan reignites debate on jobs vs....

2 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen in Turkana as Jukwaa La Usalama engagements resume

So far, the Jukwaa la Usalama caravan has traversed all the Coast and Eastern region counties, a total of 14 counties.

12 minutes ago

County News

Woman placed on probation, psychiatric care for killing 6-month-old son

The infant had their the left eye removed, burn-like injuries on the right foot, complete skin removal from the left foot, facial swelling, and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

BCLB Proposes Sh50m Entry Barrier in Crackdown on Betting Firms

The regulator is also proposing Sh200 million in capital for online betting platforms and national lottery operators

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 100,000 University Students Locked Out of Funding as HELB Faces Deepening Crisis

The total loan demand stood at Sh48.18 billion against an approved budget of Sh34.65 billion.

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM leaders meet Russia’s ruling party in push for global political ties

ODM leaders, led by Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi, met Russia’s ruling United Russia Party in Moscow to strengthen political ties.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maasai Mara included in the World Book of Records, UK

CS Miano described the recognition as a historic milestone for Kenya’s tourism and conservation sector.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reform group demands end to use of live ammunition in neighbourhoods

The group condemned the government’s heavy-handed response to the July 7 Saba Saba demonstrations, accusing security forces of widespread human rights violations, unlawful killings,...

4 hours ago