Consul General to Kenya Consulate in Haiti Gabow presents his credentials to Haiti Foreign Minister

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 16-Newly appointed Consul-General to Kenya Consulate in Haiti Noor Gabow on Tuesday presented his credentials to Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Haiti at a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters in Port Au Prince.

Gabow who until his appointment served as Administration Police Deputy Inspector General was appointed to the role on December 20.

In a private audience after the ceremony, Gabow conveyed greetings from President William Ruto and the people of Kenya.

Gabow pledged to improve relations between Nairobi and Port Au Prince that continues to struggle with gang violence.

“He committed to fostering and deepening the bilateral relations and in particular Peace and Security diplomacy between the Republic of Kenya and Haiti,” read a statement released after the ceremony.

Haiti’s Foreign Minister welcomed the Consul-General and expressed his gratitude for the role Kenya is playing as the lead nation in Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in support for Haitian National Police to restore law and order in gang hit Caribbean state.

Gabow’s posting to Haiti is seen as strategic, given Kenya’s leadership in the ongoing security mission.