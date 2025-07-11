CJ Koome urges Ethekon to ensure IEBC’s independence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Ethekon to ensure the electoral body’s independence, impartiality while undertaking duties.

Koome, speaking after the swearing in ceremony at the Judiciary called on the newly appointed chairperson not to allow outside interference.

“You are now the custodians of a process that has in the past defined the trajectory of our nation, for better or worse,” she said.

“Your work directly impacts the legitimacy of the government, the stability of our nation and the confidence of the people in the rule of law and democratic governance.”

Ethekon has been sworn in alongside six commissioners.

The ceremony followed President William Ruto’s move to regularize the appointments via a corrected gazette notice, fulfilling a High Court directive issued on Thursday.

The court had earlier flagged procedural flaws in the original appointments but ruled they were not serious enough to warrant nullification.

In its ruling, the court stated that the President must “correct the procedural anomalies” and issue a fresh gazette notice in compliance with statutory requirements.

Ethekon’s assumption of office comes at a pivotal moment for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, with calls for wide-ranging reforms following the controversial 2022 elections and rising political momentum.