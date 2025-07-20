Connect with us

CJ Koome underscored that Kenya belongs to all its 50 million citizens, not to political elites or institutions

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

CJ Koome to Launch Judiciary’s 2025–2028 Elections Operational Plan

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21 – Chief Justice Martha Koome is expected to preside over the official unveiling of the Judiciary Committee on Elections Operational Plan for the 2025–2028 period.

The Committee was launched in August 2015, as a standing committee to provide a sustainable mechanism to assist the Judiciary continuously prepare for and discharge its mandate on election dispute resolutions.

The JCE works with various stakeholders, including the Judiciary Training Institute, to conduct training for judicial officers on Election Dispute Resolution (EDR).

The three year Operational Plan set to be unveiled outlines the Judiciary’s strategic roadmap for managing electoral justice, including judicial training, resource allocation, infrastructure, and timelines for resolving election petitions.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga appointed the new leadership chaired by Court of Appeal Justice Daniel Masinga to prepare the Judiciary to handle petitions arising from the 2022 General Election.

Speaking after presiding over the swearing in of the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman and Members, CJ Koome emphasized the importance of a well-prepared and independent Judiciary in safeguarding Kenya’s democracy and electoral integrity.

Koome called on Edung Ethekon and his team to urgently rebuild public trust and deliver credible elections, warning that the stakes for Kenya’s democracy have never been higher.

“This erosion of trust is not theoretical—it is real and dangerous. You must rise above this crisis of confidence. More than any other institution at this moment, the IEBC must earn the people’s trust through your conduct, decisions, and integrity,” the CJ said.

