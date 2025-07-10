Connect with us

Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein Athman

Kenya

CJ Koome leads tributes for late Chief Kadhi Sheikh Hussein

Chief Justice Martha Koome has led the Judiciary in mourning Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdul Halim Hussein, praising him as a humble, principled leader who championed justice, unity, and peaceful coexistence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has led the Judiciary in mourning the death of Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdul Halim Hussein, who passed away on Thursday in Mombasa.

Justice Koome in her tribute hailed the late Sheikh as a man of “unwavering dedication, humility, and integrity”, who served both the Judiciary and the people of Kenya with distinction.

“As Chief Kadhi, he was a champion of justice, fairness, and equity particularly in matters of personal law within the Muslim community,” she said.

Justice Koome noted that Sheikh Abdul Halim’s passing is not just a loss to the Judiciary, but to the entire country.

“We remember and honour him as a deeply spiritual and principled leader who stood for peaceful coexistence, respect for diversity, and harmony in society.”

As the head of Kenya’s Kadhi courts which handle Islamic personal law Sheikh Abdul Halim was widely respected for building bridges, upholding justice, and uniting communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission, and her own office, Justice Koome extended condolences to his family, the Muslim community, and all Kenyans who were touched by his service.

“May Almighty Allah grant Sheikh Abdul Halim Hussein the highest place in Jannah and comfort his family and loved ones during this time of grief.”

The late Sheikh Abdul Halim will be laid to rest Monday evening in Mombasa.

