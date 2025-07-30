City Tycoon Chris Obure Seeks Police Protection, Claims Threat to Life After Senteu Plaza Reinstatement

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 30 – City Billionaire Chris Obure, the Group Chairman of SBS Dunhill (East Africa) Limited, has filed a formal statement with Kilimani DCI, claiming his life is in danger following a dramatic court-ordered return to the disputed Senteu Plaza in Kilimani, where the Billionaire paid a total of Sh1.3 Billion towards its acquisition.

Obure, accompanied by his lawyer, Gitobu Imanyara appeared at Kilimani Police Station earlier today, where he accused auctioneer Zachary Baraza of orchestrating threats against him. According to Obure, he has been trailed by unmarked vehicles and unidentified individuals on motorbikes since regaining possession of the property.

“I fear for my life. Ever since the court reinstated me to Senteu Plaza, I’ve been followed by suspicious cars and goons on boda bodas. I believe Zachary Baraza, who carried out my illegal eviction, is behind this,” Obure told reporters outside the station.

His lawyer, Gitobu Imanyara, called on authorities to provide immediate security for his client, warning that should anything happen to Obure, Zachary Baraza must be held responsible.

“The court found the eviction unlawful. Now that my client has been reinstated, he is being harassed and threatened. We are putting this on record—should anything happen to Mr. Obure, the blame lies squarely with Mr. Baraza,” said Imanyara.

The Senteu Plaza saga has continued to unfold amid a heated property dispute, drawing growing public attention and calls for justice.