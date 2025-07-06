Connect with us

Protestors march peacefully through Nairobi streets holding Kenyan flags during a past demonstration, echoing the spirit of Saba Saba as they demand accountability and respect for constitutional rights. Courtesy: Al Jazeera

Kenya

Churches demand protection of protest rights ahead of Saba Saba

Kenyans on July 7, 2025 mark 35 years of Saba Saba as church leaders demand peaceful protests and protection of constitutional rights.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has called for full protection of constitutional rights as Kenyans prepare to mark the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba protests on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The leaders in a statement issued Sunday condemned the increasing clampdown on peaceful demonstrations in the country and warned state authorities against violating the Constitution, particularly Article 37, which guarantees every person the right to peaceably assemble, demonstrate, picket, and petition.

The religious body urged the government to respect the spirit of the 2010 Constitution, noting a disturbing pattern of state repression, violence, and disregard for the law during past protests.

“We are deeply perturbed by the growing trend where the state is blatantly, violently, and illegally denying Kenyans their constitutional right to picket,” read the statement signed by NCCK Chairman Rev Dr Elias Otieno Agola and General Secretary Rev Canon Chris Kinyanjui.

The clergy expressed concern over a growing trend where the government ignores Kenyans’ right to protest.

They said police have often violently dispersed peaceful demonstrations, even when organizers had followed all the legal steps, including notifying authorities in advance.

They condemned the use of excessive and, in some cases, deadly force by police officers often resulting in the loss of lives with no one held accountable or investigations carried out.

The clergy said they were disturbed by claims that police have been teaming up with armed gangs to attack, rob, and even sexually assault protestors.

They also raised concern over cases where property was looted or destroyed during protests, yet no real action was taken suggesting that some of these crimes might have happened with the support or approval of those in power.

They criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over remarks in which he reportedly directed police to shoot young people who approach police stations.

“The remarks were reckless and dangerous,” they said.

They also opposed a proposed amendment to the Public Order Act, which would ban protests within 100 meters of key government buildings like Parliament and State House.

“These are the places where citizens should be free to peacefully express their views and demand accountability,” they said.

-Call for justice on the eve of Saba Saba –

Marking 35 years since the July 7, 1990 rally that sparked Kenya’s journey to multiparty democracy, Monday’s Saba Saba commemorations come at a tense political moment.

Many Kenyans have been speaking out about unfulfilled government promises, the rising cost of living, and a shrinking space for public expression

The NCCK is now calling on security agencies to protect peaceful protestors during Monday’s demonstrations and to avoid using violence or breaking the law.

“We demand that the police provide adequate security to all peaceful and unarmed demonstrators on Monday, ensuring that every Kenyan enjoys their rights and freedoms,” the statement emphasized.

The renewed Saba Saba protests, grounded in the constitutional right to peaceful assembly under Article 37, come at a time when President Ruto’s government is under growing pressure over poor governance and broken promises.

