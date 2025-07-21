Chronic Venous Insufficiency: The circulatory condition affecting Trump

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — President Donald Trump’s diagnosis with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a circulatory condition that commonly affects older adults, has brought to the fore questions about a condition that medical experts describe as common, though not life-threatening.

The White House disclosed Trump’s diagnosis—made after mild swelling was observed in his lower legs—in a memo issued on July 17 following further medical evaluation.

Dr Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician, confirmed that follow-up tests, including ultrasound imaging and blood work, identified CVI as the cause of the swelling.

He described the condition as “common and non-threatening,” particularly in individuals over 70.

The evaluation also ruled out more serious concerns such as blood clots, with Dr Barbabella reaffirming that President Trump remains in “excellent overall health.”

What is CVI?

Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition in which veins, especially those in the legs, have difficulty returning blood to the heart efficiently.

It occurs when small valves within the veins become weakened or stop functioning properly, allowing blood to flow backward and pool in the lower limbs. Over time, this backflow leads to swelling, discomfort, and skin complications.

In the United States, CVI affects tens of millions of people, with studies indicating that as many as one in three adults experience some form of the condition. It is more prevalent among older adults and is seen more often in women than men.

Extended periods of sitting or standing, low physical activity, a family history of venous disorders, or previous leg injuries can all increase the risk. As people age, vein elasticity decreases and calf muscle efficiency declines, making CVI more likely.

Symptoms to watch for

While CVI does not always cause pain, symptoms often develop gradually and may worsen as the day progresses. Early signs may include:

1. Swelling in the lower legs or ankles

2. A sensation of heaviness or fatigue in the legs

3. Mild aching or throbbing discomfort

4. Dry, itchy, or discolored skin near the ankles

In more advanced cases, the condition can cause skin thickening, inflammation, and chronic wounds that are slow to heal. If left untreated, these complications may develop into persistent ulcers or, in rare instances, more severe outcomes.

Managing the condition

The standard approach to managing CVI begins with non-invasive methods. Doctors often recommend the “CEE” strategy — compression, elevation, and exercise:

1. Compression stockings apply gentle pressure to support blood flow

apply gentle pressure to support blood flow 2. Elevating the legs multiple times a day helps reduce pressure and swelling

multiple times a day helps reduce pressure and swelling 3. Exercise, especially walking, activates the calf muscles that help pump blood back to the heart

If symptoms persist or become more severe, doctors may recommend outpatient procedures. These include thermal treatments to seal off malfunctioning veins, minor surgeries to remove superficial veins, or sclerotherapy—injecting a chemical solution to close off the affected veins.

What it means for Trump

President Trump’s medical team has categorized his condition as mild and manageable, with no signs of serious complications.

Although CVI can worsen over time, early diagnosis and active management—including simple lifestyle changes—can keep symptoms under control and prevent long-term harm.

CVI is a common, age-related vascular issue that can interfere with circulation in the legs. While often mild, it should not be ignored, as untreated cases may lead to discomfort and skin damage over time.