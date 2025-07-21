Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China begins building world’s largest dam, fuelling fears in India

Beijing has said the development will prioritise ecological protection and boost local prosperity.

Published

Chinese authorities have begun constructing what will be the world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibetan territory, in a project that has sparked concerns from India and Bangladesh.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presided over a ceremony marking the start of construction on the Yarlung Tsangpo river on Saturday, according to local media.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The river flows through the Tibetan plateau as well as the two South Asian nations. The project has attracted criticism for its potential impact on millions of Indians and Bangladeshis living downriver, as well as the surrounding environment and local Tibetans.

Beijing has said the development will prioritise ecological protection and boost local prosperity.

When completed, the $12bn yuan ($1.67bn; £1.25bn) project – also known as the Motuo Hydropower Station – will overtake the Three Gorges dam as the world’s largest, and could generate three times more energy.

Experts and officials have flagged concerns that the new dam would empower China to control or divert the trans-border Yarlung Tsangpo, which flows south into India’s Arunachal Pradesh and Assam states as well as Bangladesh, where it feeds into the Siang, Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers.

A 2020 report published by the Lowy Institute, an Australian-based think tank, noted that “control over these rivers [in the Tibetan Plateau] effectively gives China a chokehold on India’s economy”.

In an interview with news agency PTI earlier this month, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu expressed concern that the Siang and Brahmaputra could “dry up considerably” once the dam was completed.

He added that the dam was “going to cause an existential threat to our tribes and our livelihoods. It is quite serious because China could even use this as a sort of ‘water bomb'”.

“Suppose the dam is built and they suddenly release water, our entire Siang belt would be destroyed,” he said. “In particular, the Adi tribe and similar groups… would see all their property, land, and especially human life, suffer devastating effects.”

In January a spokesperson for India’s ministry of external affairs said they had expressed concerns to China about the impact of mega-dams and had urged Beijing to “ensure the interests of downstream states” were not harmed. They had also emphasised the “need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries”.

India plans to build a hydropower dam on the Siang river, which would act as a buffer against sudden water releases from China’s dam and prevent flooding in their areas.

China’s foreign ministry has previously responded to India, saying in 2020 that China has a “legitimate right” to dam the river and has considered downstream impacts.

Bangladesh also expressed concerns to China about the project, with officials in February sending a letter to Beijing requesting more information on the dam.

Chinese authorities have long eyed the hydropower potential of the dam’s location in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

It’s in a massive canyon that is said to be the world’s deepest and longest on land, along a section where the Yarlung Tsangpo – Tibet’s longest river – makes a sharp U-turn around the Namcha Barwa mountain.

In the process of making this turn – which has been termed “the Great Bend” – the river drops hundreds of metres in its elevation.

Earlier reports indicated that authorities planned to drill multiple 20km-long tunnels through the Namcha Barwa mountain, via which they would divert part of the river.

Over the weekend a Xinhua report on Li Qiang’s visit said that engineers would conduct “straightening” work and “divert water through tunnels” to build five cascading power stations.

Xinhua also reported that the hydropower dam’s electricity would be mainly transmitted out of the region to be used elsewhere, while accommodating for Tibet’s needs.

China has been eyeing the steep valleys and mighty rivers in the rural west – where Tibetan territories are located – to build mega-dams and hydropower stations that can sustain the country’s electricity-hungry eastern metropolises. President Xi Jinping has personally pushed for this in a policy called “xidiandongsong”, or “sending western electricity eastwards”.

The Chinese government and state media have presented these dams as a win-win solution that cuts pollution and generates clean energy while uplifting rural Tibetans.

But activists say the dams are the latest example of Beijing’s exploitation of Tibetans and their land – and past protests have been crushed.

Last year, the Chinese government rounded up hundreds of Tibetans who had been protesting against another hydropower dam. It ended in arrests and beatings, with some people seriously injured, the BBC learned through sources and verified footage.

There are also environmental concerns over the flooding of Tibetan valleys renowned for their biodiversity, and the possible dangers of building dams in a region rife with earthquake fault lines.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

OPINION: How China Is Reshaping Global Finance Through New Development Banks

The traditional architecture of global finance—long dominated by Western-led institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank—is undergoing a subtle yet...

2 days ago

Capital Health

India Sends 300,000 Measles and Rubella Vaccine Doses to Bolivia Amid Health Emergency

The aid comes at a critical moment as Bolivia grapples with a resurgence of measles cases. President Luis Arce Catacora has declared a National...

2 days ago

World

(WATCH) Rise of the machines? 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games kick off with symbolic relay at Great Wall

Humanoid robots competed in a relay at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing on Tuesday to commence the month-long 2025 World...

4 days ago

World

India, Ghana Elevate Ties to Comprehensive Partnership as Modi Makes Historic Visit

Accra, Ghana July 5 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a major boost in India–Ghana relations, revealing that the two countries had agreed...

July 5, 2025

Fifth Estate

The West Must Scale Up or Lose the Clean Tech Race

At present, China produces more than 80% of the world’s solar panels, refines the bulk of the critical minerals used in batteries, and dominates...

June 30, 2025

World

India recovers data from crashed Air India flight recorders

At least 270 people were killed when the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed less than a minute after taking off on 12 June from...

June 27, 2025

DIPLOMACY

US asks China to stop Iran from closing Strait of Hormuz

His comments came after Iran's state-run Press TV reported that parliament had approved a plan to close the Strait but added that the final...

June 23, 2025

World

Student who raped 10 women jailed for 24 years

Zhenhao Zou, a Chinese national, drugged and raped three women in London and another seven in China between September 2019 and May 2023

June 20, 2025