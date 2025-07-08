Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A nurse prepares a syringe of the injectable polio vaccine at the Philippe Maguilen Senghor Hospital in Dakar, Senegal. ©Gates Archive/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Capital Health

Child Deaths Will Rise if Funding for Lifesaving Vaccine Program Falters

Amid historic foreign aid cuts, Bill Gates urges wealthy nations to invest in Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which provides lifesaving vaccines to more than half of the world’s children

Published

​SEATTLE, USA July 8 – The Gates Foundation today announced a commitment of US$1.6 billion over the next five years to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance—one of the most effective mechanisms for delivering lifesaving vaccines to children and preventing disease in the world’s most vulnerable communities.

“For the first time in decades, the number of kids dying around the world will likely go up this year instead of down because of massive cuts to foreign aid. That is a tragedy,” warned Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation. “Fully funding Gavi is the single most powerful step we can take to stop it.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The foundation’s renewed support comes amid a global crisis. International development programs have been severely impacted by declining budgets and shifting political priorities. After years of stagnation, foreign assistance plummeted this year, putting at risk the hard-won progress in child survival and public health made over the last 25 years.

“The legacy of our generation cannot be that we looked away as millions of poor children died of preventable causes,” said Gates. “The world now has affordable, effective, proven tools that save lives. Wealthy nations should fully fund Gavi and the Global Fund, the organizations created to get those products to the people who need them.”

The announcement precedes the Global Summit: Health & Prosperity through Immunisation, a pledging event for Gavi taking place on June 25 in Brussels, co-hosted by the European Union and the Gates Foundation. At the summit, Gates will join global leaders, many of whom are expected to announce new commitments to Gavi’s mission.

Early donor pledges to Gavi reflect broad support for immunization as a high-impact investment, as well as confidence in multilateral collaboration to accelerate progress on global health.

A Track Record of Impact—and an Urgent Road Ahead

Since its launch 25 years ago, with initial support from the Gates Foundation and a group of founding partners, Gavi has helped cut child mortality in half. It has vaccinated more than 1.1 billion children across 78 low-income countries, preventing nearly 19 million deaths from diseases like measles, pneumonia, and diarrhea.

Despite that progress, one in five children still lack access to essential vaccines, and outbreaks of preventable diseases—including measles and meningitis—are increasing, threatening to reverse decades of gains.

Gavi’s co-financing model emphasizes country ownership and long-term sustainability. As partner countries’ economies grow, they contribute more to their vaccine programs and eventually transition to self-financing. Since 2000, 19 countries have successfully graduated from Gavi support.

“Gavi’s model is unique in how it supports countries to build strong, self-sustaining immunization systems,” said Budi Gunadi Sadikin, minister of health, Indonesia. “Indonesia’s journey from a Gavi-supported country to a donor is a testament to what’s possible through true partnership.”

Foundation Support for a Stronger, Healthier Future

Since 2000, the Gates Foundation has committed more than US$30.6 billion to advance vaccines—investing in their discovery, development, and distribution. Of this, US$7.7 billion has been directed to Gavi, making it the foundation’s largest grantee.

Today’s renewed commitment to Gavi comes on the heels of the foundation’s 25th anniversary announcement that it will spend $200 billion over the next 20 years to accelerate its mission to help all people live healthy, productive lives. During this time, the foundation will work together with its partners to make as much progress as possible towards three primary goals:

  • Ending preventable deaths of mothers and babies

Additional areas of focus for the foundation’s work continue to be helping U.S. students have pathways to opportunity; strengthening digital public infrastructure; applying new uses of artificial intelligence in health, education, and agriculture; and advancing gender equality to help women access education, health care, and financial services.  

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Bill Gates to give most of his $200bn fortune to Africa

The 69-year-old said that "by unleashing human potential through health and education, every country in Africa should be on a path to prosperity".

June 4, 2025

Top stories

Bill Gates to Direct Majority of $200 Billion Pledge Toward Africa’s Future

In an address from the Nelson Mandela Hall at the African Union, Gates announced that the majority of his $200 billion spend over the...

June 3, 2025

Top stories

Gates Foundation to Spend $200B by 2045, Sets Sunset Date in Historic 25th Anniversary Pledge

This historic pledge, the largest philanthropic commitment in modern history, was revealed in a statement by foundation Chair Bill Gates.

May 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Court demands evidence Gates privileges revoked before terminating case

Justice Bahati Mwamuye, in a ruling delivered on Tuesday, stated that the court must be satisfied that the privileges and immunities granted to the...

April 9, 2025

Top stories

Gates Foundation Withdraws from Host Country Agreement with Kenya Amid Legal Battle

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – The Gates Foundation has formally withdrawn from its Host Country Agreement with Kenya, citing an ongoing legal case that...

April 8, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Gates Foundation Warns of Climate Change Impact on Child Health

The foundation’s latest Goalkeepers Report, titled "A Race to Nourish a Warming World," warns that climate change is already jeopardizing food security and nutrition...

October 8, 2024

The Diplomatic Space

Gates Foundation Focuses on Tackling World’s Worst Child Health Crisis: Malnutrition

During the event, held alongside the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Gates revealed findings from the 2024 Goalkeepers Report titled The Race to Nourish a Warming World....

September 26, 2024

Top stories

Kenya’s Dr. Jemimah Njuki Among 10 Global Leaders Honoured For Championing Women’s Empowerment and Nutrition

NEW YORK, Sep 25 — Dr. Jemimah Njuki, Kenya’s chief of economic empowerment at UN Women, was celebrated among ten global changemakers honoured at...

September 25, 2024