Head of Public Service Felix Koskei/COURTESY

Kenya

Chief of Staff to chair virtual meeting on public service efficiency

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 29 – The Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei has convened a virtual meeting set for Wednesday, July 30, from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, to push for urgent reforms aimed at enhancing performance, accountability, and efficiency across the Public Service.

According to a circular from State House, the meeting will bring together Principal Secretaries, CEOs of State Agencies, and key officers including Heads of Finance, Audit, Legal, Human Resources, and Procurement, to discuss the systemic challenges impeding public service delivery.

Despite existing reforms, a recent performance audit revealed two major issues undermining service delivery:

“Failure to take prompt corrective action where systems do not yield the expected results,” and “failure to administer lawful and proportionate consequences to officers responsible for infractions,”

The shortcomings, the circular notes, have “led to further delays, wastage of public resources, and erosion of public trust.”

“The foregoing inaction has further fostered a culture of abject impunity, leading to the persistent recurrence of malpractice and non-performance,” the memo adds.

The move comes after the establishment of the Government Efficiency Office via Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, and several campaigns targeting reforms, including:

The meeting comes on the back of several ongoing reform campaigns, including the push for Zero Fault Audit Status, efforts to enhance productivity in the public sector, and the revitalization of regulatory agencies.

Participants will also be briefed on current government initiatives and the critical role they are expected to play in ensuring their successful execution.

“The purpose of the virtual meeting is to deliberate on the urgent measures that must be taken forthwith in order to raise the standard of the performance of the entire Public Service,” the circular states, stressing the need for “the consistent application of lawful consequences for infractions.”

All invited officers are required to register in advance via the Chief of Staff’s website starting Monday, July 28 to receive the meeting link.

