Charlene Ruto asks Gen Z to offer ‘objective-driven representation’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has called on the youth and particulary the Gen Z to embrace structured dialogue and alternative engagement methods in a bid to find lasting solutions to national challenges.

She made the remarks during a meeting with young leaders drawn from all 47 counties against the backdrop of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s call for a “Conclave” following repeated violent protests.

Charlene commended the youth choosing the path of dialogue, calling them brave for stepping up.

“They have decided to step up and provide objective-driven representation, structured dialogues, and alternative engagement methods that offer real, lasting solutions,” she stated.

Charlene applauded this group of young leaders for demonstrating courage and maturity in their approach to leadership.

“VIVA COMRADES!! I am proud of your courage, maturity, and leadership,” she expressed.

Her comments come amid growing frustration among Kenyan youth over rising unemployment and the high cost of living.

The country has witnessed sustained nationwide protests, largely led by Gen-Zs, calling for good governance and greater accountability.

A significant portion of the youth movement has expressed disinterest in dialogue with the government, citing their decentralized, leaderless nature and deep mistrust of political processes.