Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos in Nakuru as protestors engage police in running battles

They engaged police in running battles with intermittent duels of stone-throwing civilians and tear-gas lobbying police officers.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 7 – Protest and chaos in Nakuru shifted from the Central Business District to Free Area along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highways as Kenyans marked the 35th anniversary of the Saba Saba protests.

Goons under the disguise of protesters blocked the busy highways and lit bonfires in a bid to disrupt traffic.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They engaged police in running battles with intermittent duels of stone-throwing civilians and tear-gas lobbying police officers.

The police had to also fire in the air to scare away the adamant group that was threatening to break into business premises and loot.

The chaos in Free Area were still ongoing by the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, Nakuru CBD was deserted the whole day today as the business community including main produce markets namely Wakulima Wholesale Market and Top Market stayed away.

Public Transport Vehicles (PSV) operators did not release their vehicles to ferry passengers.

Only a few cases of goons and street family members attenpting to protest were witnessed in the CBD.

However, the groups were quickly repelled by police and security teams hired by the business community.

This was a sharp contrast from June 25 when hundreds of Gen Z protesters came out to commemorate their colleagues who were killed during the 2024 protests against Finance Bill and Bad Governance.

Goons infiltrated the protest took the advantage to loot but today, the Gen Zs stayed away leaving the field for the police and goons.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police fire tear gas at protesters as Nairobi CBD is sealed off

The demonstrations mark the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba (7 July 1990) protests that launched Kenya's push for multiparty democracy.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Dialogue Over Chaos, Defends Ruto’s Development Track Record

Kindiki emphasized the importance of unity and consultations in addressing national challenges.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends Manyora’s appointment as KHA Board Chairperson

Justice Ngaah issued the conservatory orders following a petition filed by a Nairobi-based medical professional challenging Manyora’s appointment.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli claims ‘everything normal in Nairobi’ as police block roads, businesses shut

Motorists were barred from accessing the CBD but Masengeli claimed that movement into the city remained open and unrestricted.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Upcountry PSVs Blocked from Entering Nairobi CBD

Major roads leading into the CBD, including Haile Selassie Avenue, Moi Avenue, and Kenyatta Avenue, have seen restricted access since early morning.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We will not watch you destroy property,’ Kisii police commander tells protesters

Kisii county police commander Ronald Kirui said they will not watch protesters destroy other people’s properties.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businesses shut in Nairobi, Nyeri, Limuru amid fears of unrest

A spot check by Capital FM News found that several supermarkets, retail stores, and small traders had shut their premises, citing security concerns.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS warns public against unlawful conduct during Saba Saba protests

NPS advised the public not to provoke police officers on duty and emphasised that confrontational behavior toward law enforcement will not be tolerated.

7 hours ago