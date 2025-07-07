Chaos in Nakuru as protestors engage police in running battles

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 7 – Protest and chaos in Nakuru shifted from the Central Business District to Free Area along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highways as Kenyans marked the 35th anniversary of the Saba Saba protests.

Goons under the disguise of protesters blocked the busy highways and lit bonfires in a bid to disrupt traffic.

They engaged police in running battles with intermittent duels of stone-throwing civilians and tear-gas lobbying police officers.

The police had to also fire in the air to scare away the adamant group that was threatening to break into business premises and loot.

The chaos in Free Area were still ongoing by the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, Nakuru CBD was deserted the whole day today as the business community including main produce markets namely Wakulima Wholesale Market and Top Market stayed away.

Public Transport Vehicles (PSV) operators did not release their vehicles to ferry passengers.

Only a few cases of goons and street family members attenpting to protest were witnessed in the CBD.

However, the groups were quickly repelled by police and security teams hired by the business community.

This was a sharp contrast from June 25 when hundreds of Gen Z protesters came out to commemorate their colleagues who were killed during the 2024 protests against Finance Bill and Bad Governance.

Goons infiltrated the protest took the advantage to loot but today, the Gen Zs stayed away leaving the field for the police and goons.