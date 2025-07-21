Change happens when women unite: Karua on her struggles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua has emphasized the need for women in Africa to unite in their struggles underscoring the power of solidarity.

Speaking at the Botswana Congress Party Women’s League National Elective Conference in Lobatse, Karua stated that “Change happens when women unite,” urging transnational alliances for advocacy, electoral reform, and mutual support.

The conference brought together women leaders under the theme: “Women’s Political Leadership for a Just and Equitable Society.”

Sexism, Courage & Leadership

Karua spoke about the sexism she endured in her political career including being mocked as cucu (granny) during her 2022 presidential campaign and dismissed as “unfit” for leadership because of her status as a single mother.

“I didn’t run despite the sexism, I ran because of it,” Karua said. “To show young women that your voice is your power and no one has the right to silence it.”

She challenged patriarchal systems that exclude women from decision-making, urging women’s movements to demand more than symbolic representation.

Breaking Barriers in Botswana and Beyond

Citing Botswana’s 4.92% female representation in parliament, Karua called it “inexcusable” and pushed for 50% gender quotas across Africa. She reminded attendees of women’s critical roles in liberation struggles from Nairobi to Soweto, yet noted their continued marginalization post-independence.

Call to Action: A Pan-African Women’s Alliance

Karua closed with a rallying cry for women across Africa to run for office, fund each other’s campaigns, and form a Pan-African Women’s Alliance. She underscored the importance of political education, sisterhood, and resilience:

“Elections aren’t just events. They’re moments to test democracy and redefine women’s place in power.”

The conference concluded with the election of new BCP Women’s League leadership and a strategy resolution for the next term.