Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaii Republic Launches in Nairobi, Blending India’s Iconic Chai Culture with Kenyan Coffee Sophistication

The concept, which has gained popularity in India for its nostalgic yet modern
twist on traditional brews, officially opened its Nairobi outlet on Saturday at the
renowned Social8 Restaurant in Westlands.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Nairobi’s vibrant hospitality scene welcomed a refreshing new entrant this weekend with the launch of The Chaii Republic, a unique café concept that brings India’s beloved Tea and Coffee culture to Kenya’s capital.

The concept, which has gained popularity in India for its nostalgic yet modern
twist on traditional brews, officially opened its Nairobi outlet on Saturday at the
renowned Social8 Restaurant in Westlands.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tucked within the leafy serenity of Brookside Drive, The Chaii Republic is now part of Social8’s eclectic and cultural space, offering a dedicated corner for Tea and Coffee lovers to customize and savor their favorite brews, ranging from spiced Kulhad Chai and Oat Milk Matcha to handcrafted coffee blends.

“It was incredible to see Nairobians embrace this concept so enthusiastically on
launch day,” said Ashish Sharma, CEO of Thrive Hospitality.

“There’s something universally comforting about a good cup of Chai or Coffee, and we’re proud to now offer that comfort, authentically and creatively, right here in Nairobi.”

The launch event, which drew a dynamic crowd of hospitality enthusiasts, creatives, influencers, and media personalities, featured live chai brewing, guided tasting, and a showcase of The Chaii Republic’s curated beverage menu.

Guests were treated to traditional Indian flavors with a modern twist, served in
eco-friendly kulhads, and paired with light bites that reflected a fusion of
Indian and Kenyan culinary influences.

“Kenya is globally recognized for its world-class coffee. What we’re doing is creating a complementary space where that coffee excellence meets Global
Chai traditions,” Sharma explained.

“Our goal is to create an environment where people can slow down, connect, and enjoy flavor without compromise.”

The Chaii Republic’s Nairobi presence signals a strategic entry into the East
African market, with plans already underway for possible expansion across the
region.

According to Sharma, Nairobi’s growing appetite for specialty cafés and cultural experiences made it the ideal launchpad for the brand’s African journey.

Social8, already known for pushing creative boundaries in food, art, and community engagement, now boasts an even more compelling reason for patrons to visit.

The synergy between the two brands was on full display during the launch, with
guests mingling in a warm, modern space that felt both international and
deeply local.

“We’re not just offering a drink we’re building a culture and a community,”Sharma said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Warns Against Return to 2007 Chaos, Calls for Unity and Peace

The Speaker reminded worshippers that Kenya’s diversity is its strength and that the Constitution protects every citizen’s right to live and thrive in any...

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muslim Leaders say Supreme Court Judgment on inheritance Unconstitutional

The Muslim leaders termed the judgment an affront to the Islamic faith, a violation of constitutional protections, and a threat to the country’s religious...

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Government Invests Over Sh20bn in Embu County to Spur Economic Transformation

NAIROBI,Kenya Jul 6 – The government has committed more than Sh20 billion to infrastructure projects in Embu County as part of its plan to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fire Breaks Out at Embakasi Girls High School in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – A fire has broken out at Embakasi Girls High School in Nairobi today morning affecting one of the school’s...

2 hours ago

Sports

Power of Faith! Kipyegon storms to world record at Prefontaine Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon smashed the world record for the women’s 1500m — again — at the Prefontaine...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Churches demand protection of protest rights ahead of Saba Saba

Kenyans on July 7, 2025 mark 35 years of Saba Saba as church leaders demand peaceful protests and protection of constitutional rights.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Several Nairobi roads closed for city marathon

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected routes and use alternative roads.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: Ruto-Raila Alliance Driving Inclusive Development That Leaves No One Behind

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 5 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured that the government will deliver a national agenda rooted in inclusion, unity, and...

20 hours ago