Chaii Republic Launches in Nairobi, Blending India’s Iconic Chai Culture with Kenyan Coffee Sophistication

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Nairobi’s vibrant hospitality scene welcomed a refreshing new entrant this weekend with the launch of The Chaii Republic, a unique café concept that brings India’s beloved Tea and Coffee culture to Kenya’s capital.

The concept, which has gained popularity in India for its nostalgic yet modern

twist on traditional brews, officially opened its Nairobi outlet on Saturday at the

renowned Social8 Restaurant in Westlands.

Tucked within the leafy serenity of Brookside Drive, The Chaii Republic is now part of Social8’s eclectic and cultural space, offering a dedicated corner for Tea and Coffee lovers to customize and savor their favorite brews, ranging from spiced Kulhad Chai and Oat Milk Matcha to handcrafted coffee blends.

“It was incredible to see Nairobians embrace this concept so enthusiastically on

launch day,” said Ashish Sharma, CEO of Thrive Hospitality.

“There’s something universally comforting about a good cup of Chai or Coffee, and we’re proud to now offer that comfort, authentically and creatively, right here in Nairobi.”

The launch event, which drew a dynamic crowd of hospitality enthusiasts, creatives, influencers, and media personalities, featured live chai brewing, guided tasting, and a showcase of The Chaii Republic’s curated beverage menu.

Guests were treated to traditional Indian flavors with a modern twist, served in

eco-friendly kulhads, and paired with light bites that reflected a fusion of

Indian and Kenyan culinary influences.

“Kenya is globally recognized for its world-class coffee. What we’re doing is creating a complementary space where that coffee excellence meets Global

Chai traditions,” Sharma explained.

“Our goal is to create an environment where people can slow down, connect, and enjoy flavor without compromise.”

The Chaii Republic’s Nairobi presence signals a strategic entry into the East

African market, with plans already underway for possible expansion across the

region.

According to Sharma, Nairobi’s growing appetite for specialty cafés and cultural experiences made it the ideal launchpad for the brand’s African journey.

Social8, already known for pushing creative boundaries in food, art, and community engagement, now boasts an even more compelling reason for patrons to visit.

The synergy between the two brands was on full display during the launch, with

guests mingling in a warm, modern space that felt both international and

deeply local.

“We’re not just offering a drink we’re building a culture and a community,”Sharma said.