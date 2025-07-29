CFAO Healthcare Finalizes Goodlife Pharmacy Acquisition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – CFAO Healthcare, a leading pharmaceutical distributor in Africa, has acquired 100% ownership of Goodlife Pharmacy, Kenya’s largest private retail pharmacy chain.

This move cements CFAO Healthcare’s strategic expansion into East Africa’s retail health market and underscores its commitment to improving access to affordable, high-quality medicines across the continent.

With nearly 150 branches in Kenya and Uganda, Goodlife serves more than 2 million customers annually through in-store services, diagnostics, telemedicine, e-commerce, and home delivery. Having held a 30% minority stake since 2022, CFAO Healthcare’s full acquisition marks a major step in integrating retail operations into its pharmaceutical value chain from manufacturing to the final patient.

“By acquiring 100% of Goodlife Pharmacy, we are accelerating our transformation into a global healthcare player. Together, we will enhance accessibility, service quality, and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector,” said CFAO Healthcare CEO Jean -Marc Leccia.

The announcement comes at a time when Kenya is experiencing rising demand for decentralized healthcare services, driven by a growing middle class, tech-enabled care models, and Universal Health Coverage ambitions.

“Goodlife Pharmacy has always been committed to promoting health and well-being. With the support of LeapFrog Investments, we have made remarkable progress in fulfilling our mission. The partnership with CFAO Healthcare represents a unique opportunity to expand this mission, bringing even greater impact and value to our customers and communities,” said Goodlife Kenya CEO Justin Melvin.

This deal has received all necessary regulatory approvals and is effective immediately. A smooth transition is underway, ensuring business continuity for patients, partners, and suppliers across the region.

“We are incredibly proud of Goodlife’s journey and its role in expanding healthcare access across East Africa,” said LeapFrog Investments Partner and Head of Global Healthcare Investments Dr. Biju Mohandas. “This transaction marks LeapFrog’s full exit from Goodlife. CFAO Healthcare is the right long-term partner to amplify Goodlife’s impact and drive the next phase of its expansion.”