Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

CBK says it can’t take action against County Govts operating unauthorised bank accounts

CBK Governor Thugge says the bank has no statutory mandate to compel counties to close accounts that contravene financial regulations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) says it lacks the legal authority to take action against county governments operating unauthorised bank accounts in commercial banks, outside the purview of the national exchequer.

Appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations, CBK Governor Kamau Thugge revealed that the bank has no statutory mandate to compel counties to close accounts that contravene financial regulations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Just to identify some of the challenges we face one is the enforcement limitation. There is a lack of a direct mandate by CBK to compel county governments to close unauthorised accounts,” he stated.

His remarks came in response to questions from the committee’s vice chair, nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, who sought clarity on the regulator’s role in streamlining the management of county bank accounts.

According to the 2015 County Government Public Finance Management (PFM) Regulations, all county government accounts except petty cash (imprest) accounts must be held at the CBK.

However, counties have taken advantage of ambiguities in the overarching PFM Act to justify banking with commercial institutions.

Thugge explained that while the regulations are clear, the law itself is not explicit on enforcement or penalties for non-compliance.

“They are using that legal gap to open accounts wherever they wish. The regulations say one thing, but the law is not explicit on enforcement or limitations,” he told the committee, chaired by Senator Mohamed Abass.

Flagged accounts

A recent report by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango revealed that counties more than doubled the number of accounts held in commercial banks in the 12 months to March 2025, opening 1,763 new accounts to reach a total of 3,431.

Thugge noted that the current law gives county treasuries discretion to open accounts, without specifying the bank or conditions under which such accounts should be opened.

He added that weak coordination among oversight institutions — including the Office of the Auditor General and the Controller of Budget — has contributed to poor visibility and inconsistent reporting of county accounts.

Further complicating matters is the CBK’s limited branch network, which hampers its ability to serve remote counties. Some devolved units also continue to use commercial banks out of convenience or due to legacy arrangements dating back to before devolution.

Although counties are legally required to copy the Controller of Budget when opening accounts, Thugge said compliance is irregular. “If properly enforced, the Controller of Budget would know every time a county opens an account. That could be a useful enforcement entry point,” he said.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa criticised CBK for not using its regulatory power over commercial banks to obtain regular disclosures on county accounts.

“You regulate all these commercial banks. Why not issue a circular requiring them to notify CBK every time a county account is opened?” asked Thangwa. “The way banks require documentation for large deposits, they should do the same for county accounts — and report quarterly.”

To address the gaps, CBK is now calling for legislative amendments to align the PFM Act with the 2015 regulations, alongside the creation of a coordinated oversight framework involving the National Treasury, Auditor General, and Controller of Budget.

The regulator is also pushing for the fast-tracking of a National Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, with plans to roll out a county-level TSA by the 2026–2027 financial year.

“The idea is to consolidate all county funds at CBK, with special provisions for donor or petty cash accounts to be maintained elsewhere under strict oversight,” said Thugge.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

US Embassy now requires Visa applicants to list all social media usernames and handles used over a 5-year period

The embassy emphasized that this requirement applies to all social media platforms used within the period and must be completed truthfully.

35 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vocal Ruto critic ‘abducted’ in Dar es Salaam

Mwagodi — a vocal online activist and outspoken critic of church-based political fundraising activities — went missing on Wednesday night. He was last seen...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA blames ‘disproportionate force’ by Kenya police for protest deaths

IPOA linked most of the deaths to actions by the police.

3 hours ago

crime

Nyeri Traders unite to protect property after massive looting during protests

Ibrahim Ndegwa, who also serves as the Nyeri Branch Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized that those enlisted to help secure...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku: No Kenyan Will Die of Hunger as Government Scales Up Relief in ASAL Regions

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 — Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto launches global live coverage of wildebeest migration in Masai Mara

The President said the broadcast of the annual spectacle, often referred to as the eighth wonder of the world, was part of a broader...

20 hours ago

World

(WATCH) Next time I will showcase where the earliest remains of the first man on earth are – Ruto

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru police officer handed 30 years in jail for killing his boss

The judge said witness testimony showed Konga acted out of provocation after insults from his superior, but ruled that a non-custodial sentence would not...

20 hours ago