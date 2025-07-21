We are hiring! Join us as a Commercial Manager or Business Solutions Executive

Commercial Manager

Job Summary:

Capital Group Limited is seeking a dynamic and results-oriented Commercial Manager to drive revenue growth and maximize the value of our diverse media assets. This critical role demands a strategic leader who can navigate a competitive and evolving media market, creating unparalleled value for both our clients and consumers across legacy and digital platforms.



The Commercial Manager will lead the development and execution of our commercial strategy, with a clear mandate to grow market share, deepen client relationships, and drive revenue performance across all platforms. Central to this role is the ability to translate our innovative content and digital strengths into compelling commercial opportunities, building strategic partnerships that support long-term financial sustainability.

This position will also be instrumental in cultivating a high-performing, target-driven team that aligns commercial goals with our broader transformation agenda. The Commercial Manager will oversee the functions of Account Managers, Events Executives, Marketing and Corporate Communications, as well as the Creative Lead, ensuring cohesive collaboration and results-oriented execution across all commercial touchpoints

Business Solutions Executive

Are you a dynamic, digitally-savvy sales professional ready to shape the future of media? Do you thrive in an agile, fast-paced environment that champions innovation, creativity, and audience engagement?

Capital Group Limited is undergoing a bold strategic transformation to become a best-in-class, digitally-driven, content-first media organization. We’re shifting our mindset and structure to deliver compelling stories and music across platforms, with a focus on data-informed, impactful solutions for today’s dynamic, elitist, youthful, and highly engaged audiences.

We’re looking for a Business Solutions Executive who will be instrumental in translating our innovative content and digital strengths into compelling commercial opportunities. This role is key to growing our market share, deepening client relationships, and driving revenue performance across all platforms.

