NCI-K CEO Dr Elias Melly highlighted the ongoing HPV vaccination program—targeting schoolgirls—as a key pillar in the fight against cervical cancer, one of the most common and preventable cancers affecting Kenyan women

Cancer Institute roots prevention and care to tame cancer, Kenya's third cause of death

NCI-K CEO Dr Elias Melly emphasized that prevention remains the most effective and affordable strategy to combat the disease, which claims over 32,000 lives annually and records nearly 48,000 new cases.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 — The National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI-K) has called for intensified focus on prevention and quality care as the country battles cancer, which is ranked as Kenya’s third leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

Speaking on Thursday during a media engagement in Nairobi ahead of the Second National Cancer Summit, NCI-K CEO Dr Elias Melly emphasized that prevention remains the most effective and affordable strategy to combat the disease, which claims over 32,000 lives annually and records nearly 48,000 new cases.

“The only way to beat cancer is through prevention. We must also guarantee equitable access to quality care delivered by a skilled and compassionate workforce,” said Dr Melly.

He highlighted the ongoing HPV vaccination program—targeting schoolgirls—as a key pillar in the fight against cervical cancer, one of the most common and preventable cancers affecting Kenyan women.

Dr Timothy Olweny, Chairperson of the NCI-K Board of Trustees, added that cancer continues to impose a heavy economic and emotional toll on families due to high treatment costs and limited access to services.

He stressed the importance of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in breaking financial barriers and called for a holistic, patient-centered approach across the cancer care continuum—from prevention to palliative care.

NCI-K is preparing to host the National Cancer Summit from July 27 to 30, under the theme “Uniting Our Voices and Taking Action,” with the goal of mobilizing national commitment toward reducing the country’s cancer burden.

