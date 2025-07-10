Connect with us

Kenya reports more than 44,000 new cancer cases annually, with over 29,000 deaths, a situation NCI-K described as a national wake-up call/NCI-K

Capital Health

Cancer experts urge media to champion prevention in pre-summit breakfast

Kenya reports more than 44,000 new cancer cases annually, with over 29,000 deaths, a situation NCI-K described as a national wake-up call.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 — Cancer experts have called on the media to play a more active role in raising public awareness about cancer prevention and care, ahead of the Second National Cancer Summit set for July 27–30 at The Edge Convention Center in Nairobi.

Speaking during a media breakfast hosted by the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI-K) in Nairobi on Thursday, stakeholders emphasized the power of media in shaping national conversations, educating the public, and mobilizing action against Kenya’s growing cancer burden.

“We [are] pleased to engage the media today and express our appreciation for their ongoing support. You are instrumental in informing, educating, and mobilizing communities around key public health priorities,” said NCI-K CEO Elias Melly.

Melly highlighted cervical cancer as an example of a preventable disease that continues to claim lives due to lack of awareness and access. He noted that the Ministry of Health, through NCI-K and partners, is rolling out HPV vaccination programs in schools and communities to curb its spread.

“No mother, daughter, or grandmother should die from cervical cancer—it is entirely preventable and treatable,” he said.

44,000 new cases annually

Kenya reports more than 44,000 new cancer cases annually, with over 29,000 deaths, a situation Melly described as a national wake-up call.

He praised the government for placing cancer care at the center of its Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

Also speaking at the forum, Dr Timothy Olweny, Chairperson of the NCI-K Board of Trustees, stressed the urgent need for holistic, patient-centered care and stronger public education on cancer prevention and early detection.

“Cancer doesn’t just take a physical toll—it has a devastating psychological and economic impact. Many families deplete their savings, go into debt, and fall deeper into poverty,” said Dr Olweny.

“Media must be our partners across the entire continuum of care—from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, survivorship, and palliative care.”

The media breakfast marked the beginning of a series of stakeholder engagements ahead of the national summit, which is expected to bring together policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, patients, and development partners to chart a unified path forward in the fight against cancer.

