Cabinet moves to cede State dominance on Kenya Pipeline

NAIROBI, July 29 – The Cabinet has approved the partial privatisation of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), paving the way for Kenyans to buy shares in the firm.

The listing of the firm on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, President William Ruto’s Cabinet noted, will “democratise ownership” and unlock the company’s full commercial potential.

The decision, announced following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, signals a significant policy shift from State dominance in commercial enterprises toward private-sector-led growth, with Cabinet citing the need for professional expertise and operational efficiency.

“Bringing in private capital and professional expertise [is] expected to inject new energy into the company, modernise operations, and position KPC as a regional logistics and energy powerhouse,” State House reported.

KPC has maintained strong profitability but remains hampered by bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Cabinet announced the move alongside the greenlighting of Phase III of the Last Mile Connectivity Project, which will connect 180,500 new homes, schools, and MSMEs to the grid, and the Olkaria VII Geothermal Project, expected to inject 80.3MW of clean power by 2027.