NATIONAL NEWS

Businesses shut in Nairobi, Nyeri, Limuru amid fears of unrest

A spot check by Capital FM News found that several supermarkets, retail stores, and small traders had shut their premises, citing security concerns.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – A large number of businesses in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas remained closed on Monday amid fears of looting and violence associated with the planned Saba Saba protests.

As of 10 a.m., most shops in the CBD were closed, with similar reports emerging from Pipeline, Githurai, and Mlolongo.

Thika Road Mall (TRM) was among the prominent commercial centres to officially suspend operations, citing a security advisory issued by G4S.

“Based on a security advisory from G4S regarding potential protests and civil unrest on July 7, 2025, Thika Road Mall management has decided to close the mall on that day to ensure the safety of all tenants, staff, and property,” a statement from the mall’s management read.

The closures extended beyond the capital, with reports of business shutdowns in Nyeri, Limuru, and Nakuru as residents stayed away from town centres in anticipation of possible disruptions.

The protests coincide with the first anniversary of the June 25, 2025, demonstrations, during which hundreds of businesses were looted and several properties destroyed.

Security has been intensified across major towns, including Nairobi, with visible deployment of police and other security agencies.

