Busia dismisses Omtatah’s financial impropriety claims as ‘fabricated and baseless’

BUSIA, Kenya, Jul 28 – The County Government of Busia has refuted claims by the county’s Senator Okiya Omtatah of financial impropriety involving Sh5.2 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year.

In a statement released Monday, the county dismissed as “fabricated and baseless” allegations by Senator Omtatah, who had publicized what he termed a fraud audit report implicating the county executive in massive financial mismanagement.

“Let it be made abundantly clear: a Senator cannot, and does not, have the mandate to singly audit county accounts,” the statement read, emphasizing that under Article 229 of the Constitution, only the Auditor-General is legally empowered to audit and report on the use of public funds.

The county government stated it duly submitted all expenditure documentation to the Auditor-General and that the Governor has routinely responded to queries raised by the Senate based on official audit reports.

The Governor Paul Otuoma-led devolved unit further accused Senator Omtatah of engaging in political theatrics, driven by personal and political motives rather than genuine oversight.

“His actions are not only irresponsible but also a deliberate attempt to malign the integrity of H.E. the Governor and tarnish the image of the County Government of Busia,” it continued.

Defamation proceedings

The county also warned that it may pursue legal action, including defamation proceedings, unless Senator Omtatah retracts the allegations and issues a public apology.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency and accountability, the county insisted on the need to undertake oversight “within the boundaries of law and decorum.”

Responding to the Governor’s statement, Senator Omtatah remained defiant, challenging the county executive to engage with the audit report’s contents instead of attacking him personally.

“The County Government of Busia should not attack me, the messenger; let them confront the message with a detailed and coherent response,” he said.

Omtatah maintained that the audit report was comprehensive and that his oversight role extended beyond rubber-stamping the Auditor-General’s findings.

“Hiding behind the Auditor-General won’t save them. My oversight mandate [is] not tied to simply accepting the Auditor-General’s work. It is instructive that the audit report has demonstrated outright incompetence and suspected collusion on the part of the Auditor-General,” he asserted.

The outspoken senator further insisted that the executive had failed to account for Sh5.2 billion and called on the county to release all source documents to the public if they had nothing to hide.

“I reiterate and stand by every word I have uttered regarding the fraud audit report,” he declared.