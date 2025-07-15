Connect with us

Nekesa's body arrived in a small white casket in Ndumberi on Tiesday with emotions running high as mourners called for an end to police violence.

Burial of 12-year-old killed by stray bullet underway in Ndumberi

Nekesa, whose death sparked national outrage and renewed calls for police accountability, was among several victims of the July 7 demonstrations that turned deadly in various parts of the country.

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 15 – The burial of 12-year-old Bridget Nekesa, who was tragically killed by a stray bullet during the July 7 Saba Saba protests, is underway in Ndumberi, Kiambu County.

Her burial has drawn the presence of several opposition leaders, including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, and Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa, who joined family, friends, and residents in mourning the young girl’s untimely death.

Nekesa was reportedly inside her home when she was struck by a stray bullet as police attempted to disperse demonstrators in Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area during the Saba Saba protests organized by civil society and Gen Z-led movements to decry governance failures.

Her family has since demanded justice and accountability, a call that has resonated widely among Kenyans, with activists and rights organizations demanding an independent investigation into the incident.

Nekesa’s body arrived in a small white casket in Ndumberi on Tuesday with emotions running high as mourners called for an end to police violence.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has said it is investigating the circumstances of Nekesa’s death, among other reported police shootings during the protests.

Her story has become a national symbol of the unintended consequences of excessive force in public order operations, especially in densely populated urban areas.

