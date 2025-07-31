Broad-based politics: Could Wanga deputize Ruto in a UDA-ODM deal?

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 31 – By the time former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was facing impeachment in 2024, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga’s name was already being floated as a possible replacement.

Coming as President William Ruto closed ranks with his archrival in the 2022 State House race, ODM leader Raila Odinga, a section of the former Prime Minister’s allies are touting Wanga as an ideal candidate to cement the newfound alliance.

But the rumors fizzled out when Wanga publicly debunked them, terming the speculation “false and propaganda” in a social media post.

“False information spreads like wildfire, fueled by deceitful propaganda,” she wrote.

The appointment of Prof Kithure Kindiki, then Interior Cabinet Secretary, as Deputy President effectively buried the speculation.

Kindiki, who missed the running mate slot in 2022 despite beating Gachagua in an Electoral College composed of key Ruto allies, ascended to the role with little resistance — even as a host of central Kenya figures featured in public discourse preceding the nomination of a new Deputy President.

Among those touted for the position were Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, the latter even making a courtesy call to Odinga amid speculation of lobbying.

2027: The whispers return

But as the 2027 election fever builds, whispers on the running mate question in Ruto’s camp are back.

Fresh speculation has been fueled by the March 8 broad-based deal between the ruling UDA and Odinga-led ODM, which saw key Orange Party figures join the Cabinet and sub-ministerial positions.

Wanga is reportedly positioning herself for the Deputy President role in the 2027 General Election — as President Ruto’s running mate for his second and final term.

Her emergence in the race alongside Kirinyaga’s Waiguru, who is serving her second and final term, has been boosted by women movements making a strong case that Kenya is “ripe for a woman Deputy President.”

Wanga’s recent elevation to Chairperson of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has further fueled speculation about her next political move.

To her supporters, Wanga has what it takes to be Ruto’s running mate, citing her strong grassroots mobilization skills and growing influence.

Her candidacy could also take on added significance if ODM leader Raila Odinga exits active politics ahead of the polls, positioning Wanga as the Luo community’s key political torchbearer in negotiations for the next government.

‘Ripe for a woman DP’

According to Caren Oloo of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake in Kisumu, Kenya is long overdue for a woman Deputy President — or even President.

“Kenya is ripe to get a woman leader at the top. For too long, we have been underrepresented in positions of power,” she said.

Oloo praised Wanga’s leadership qualities but called for institutional structures to support women’s political advancement without undue male influence.

“Right now, we know Raila is behind Wanga. Should he walk away from the Broad-Based Government, her dreams could be shattered,” she warned.

Drawing inspiration from the late Phoebe Asiyo, Oloo added that women must agitate for top roles alongside their male counterparts.

“Women must fight their way to the top without relying solely on male support. The late Asiyo took on powerful political figures like Okiki Amayo single-handedly. We need more women to dare and break the ceiling.”

Should Ruto pick a female running mate, the candidate will achieve a milestone that Mwai Kibaki-era Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua narrowly missed as Odinga’s running mate in 2022.

Waiguru vs Wanga: Who has the edge?

Waiguru, a key member of Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), remains a strong contender for the role.

It remains to be seen whether President Ruto will drop Kindiki, whom he has hailed as a steadfast supporter, even as he pledged that the ruling party would “in the near future” field a female candidate.

It also remains unclear whether ODM will seek a formal pre-election deal with Ruto’s UDA and what the Orange Party will present in its list of demands.

Already, Kindiki has been leading nationwide tours popularizing the President’s re-election bid, styled as empowerment initiatives.

“Are you ready to vote for us back into office in 2027?” Kindiki recently asked supporters in Kisumu’s Muhoroni, signaling his intent to remain Ruto’s running mate.

‘Wanga is a doer’

Those rooting for Wanga, who served as Homa Bay Woman Representative from 2013 to 2022 before succeeding Cyprian Awiti as Governor, cite her significant political strides.

Carolyn Ojenge Ogot, a community leader and women’s rights advocate, praised Wanga as a “strong, intelligent, and results-oriented” leader.

“As a feminist, I believe in women’s power. Wanga is not just a talker — she is a doer. She has what it takes to drive the country forward,” Ogot said.

Kisumu County Assembly Deputy Speaker Nereah Okombo, another Wanga supporter, echoed similar sentiments.

“Women are ready for top leadership positions. But we must fight for our space,” she said.

Ogot and Okombo were instrumental in lobbying for Wanga’s appointment to the ODM top leadership at a time when President Ruto was bringing key opposition figures into his broad-based government.

As the 2027 election draws closer, all eyes will be on President Ruto as he balances long-time allies and new entrants in his political fold.