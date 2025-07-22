British Army Troops and KDF Deliver Free Medical Services to Over 3,000 Residents in Laikipia and Samburu

LAIKIPIA, Kenya July 22 – More than 3,000 residents in Laikipia and Samburu counties have benefited from free medical services offered through a partnership between the British Army, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the Samburu County Government, and the Beyond Zero initiative.

The initiative, conducted under Exercise Haraka Serpent, targeted remote communities with limited access to healthcare across nine locations—three in Laikipia North, three in Laikipia West, and three in Samburu County. Areas served included Lokusero, Musul, Nosorai, Laresoro, Sereolipi, Archer’s Post, Suguroi, Mathira, and Kanduturai.

The outreach offered a comprehensive range of preventive, diagnostic, and curative health services, including:

Nutrition screening

Maternal health care

ENT check-ups

Family planning

Cervical cancer screening

HIV/AIDS testing and counselling

Health education sessions

Immunisation for children

Among the most common conditions treated were respiratory tract infections, with patients receiving appropriate medication.

Speaking at the conclusion of the exercise, Robert Mathews from the British Army’s 202 Multi Role Medical Regiment (MMR) praised the collaboration:

Residents queue for free medical services during a joint outreach by the British Army and Kenya Defence Forces in Laikipia and Samburu counties, July 2025.

“This has been a challenging yet incredibly rewarding exercise. Working hand-in-hand with our Kenyan hosts and KDF medics to reach remote communities has been a great honour. We’ve treated over 3,000 people, and for many of our medics, this has been a valuable first experience in Kenya.”

The exercise also included a Defence Engagement component at Kahawa Garrison in Nairobi, where 202 MMR clinicians provided specialised training on austere pre-hospital care, promoting an exchange of expertise with KDF personnel.

Lieutenant Brian Kiplimo, a KDF Nursing Officer, highlighted the three key objectives of the operation: “We aimed to deliver healthcare to marginalised communities, enhance our operational medical readiness, and strengthen cooperation with BATUK. We trained 45 KDF personnel in casualty care and exchanged critical medical knowledge that will benefit future joint missions.”

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, lauded the operation as a reflection of the strong bilateral ties between Kenya and the UK: “This outreach exemplifies the strength of the UK–Kenya partnership. We’ve delivered life-saving services, strengthened military collaboration, and reaffirmed our shared commitment to progress. Kenya is a strategic ally with whom we share not just a history—but a future.”

The joint effort has been widely praised by local leaders and residents, many of whom expressed gratitude for the rare access to specialised care.