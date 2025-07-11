Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The moment mask vendor Bonface Kariuki was shot dead by police during protests in Nairobi on June 25, 2025. He succumbed to injuries a week later in hospital.

Headlines

Boniface Kariuki to be laid to rest in Kangema

Kariuki was shot at close range and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Boniface Kariuki, the face-mask hawker who was shot in the head by police during protests in Nairobi’s CBD on June 17 will be laid to rest in Kangema, Murang’a County.

Kariuki was shot at close range and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He remained in the Intensive Care Unit for two weeks before being declared brain dead.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved murder charges against Police Constable Klinzy Masinde Barasa over the fatal shooting.

The decision was delivered on Wednesday at the Milimani Law Courts, where Trial Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi also ruled to release a second suspect, Constable Duncan Kiprono, citing insufficient evidence linking him to the shooting.

The court terminated the miscellaneous application against Kiprono and ordered his immediate release, stating that there were no compelling grounds to continue holding him.

Barasa, who was captured on camera allegedly shooting Kariuki during a protest incident, will now be arraigned before the High Court to take plea on a charge of murder.

The killing of Kariuki, a hawker, sparked widespread outrage and was among the cases highlighted by human rights organisations condemning police brutality during recent Gen Z-led protests that also left 31 people dead.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Launches Responsible Sourcing Drive to Protect Waste Pickers

The Kenya project is being implemented in partnership with Nairobi-based recycler Mr. Green Africa.

4 minutes ago

Headlines

Ruto appoints new IEBC team afresh following High Court ruling

In a new gazette notice dated July 10, the President appointed Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis...

54 minutes ago

Kenya

Road barricade ruling stands: Judiciary responds to Ruto criticism

The Judiciary clarified that President Ruto's criticism of the order misrepresents the court’s intent, the Constitution, not directives, must guide law enforcement.

22 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Supreme Court upholds SRC’s final say on state corporations renumeration

The Supreme Court judgement clarified that NHIF is a public body, and its employees are public officers, as their functions are public and their...

22 hours ago

crime

Tiktoker arrested for allegedly inciting violence against police officers and family

Detectives traced the suspect to Kimathi House, where he was operating a discreet office under the name "LetaPeleka Logistics."

23 hours ago
Constitutional crisis over Ruto’s shoot looters directive Constitutional crisis over Ruto’s shoot looters directive

Kenya

You can’t shoot looters, Mr. President – Constitution says so

Ruto’s shoot-looters-in-the-leg order defies the Constitution, a President can’t rewrite the law with a microphone.

24 hours ago

Kenya

CJ Koome leads tributes for late Chief Kadhi Sheikh Hussein

Chief Justice Martha Koome has led the Judiciary in mourning Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdul Halim Hussein, praising him as a humble, principled leader who...

1 day ago

Kenya

Kenya mourns Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein

Sheikh Abdulhalim, who served as the head of Kenya’s Kadhi courts, is being remembered for his humility, wisdom, and lifelong dedication to justice and...

1 day ago