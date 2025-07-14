Connect with us

Africa

Body of former Nigerian leader Buhari to be flown home for simple burial

Nigeria’s Vice-President Kashim Shettima is also in London and will accompany Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria.

Published

The body of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died aged 82 in a London clinic on Sunday is being flown home to be buried in his hometown in Katsina state.

Katsina state governor Dikko Radda, who is in the British capital with Buhari’s family, said he would be buried later on Monday in Daura town, 50 miles (80km) from Katsina city.

“I just left his family at the hospital where he died and the decision is that his remains will be taken to Daura for burial, the plan is to leave in the morning,” Radda told DW Hausa.

The vice-president also confirmed Daura to be Buhari’s final resting place in a post on social media after arriving in London.

He said that Buhari had died after a brief illness without revealing any further details, however he had suffered from ill-health for many years.

Even though he’s a former president, there will not be a state funeral. In line with Islamic teachings Buhari will be buried as quickly as possible in a simple ceremony, Islamic cleric Abdullahi Garangamawa told the BBC.

“The only thing that should stop Buhari’s corpse from being buried today [Monday] is if his body arrives [in] Daura in the night because Islam frowns at night burials. In that case, Tuesday morning will be fine,” the cleric added.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late army general who was one of only two people to have led Nigeria twice (both as military and civilian president) in its post-independence history.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, defeated by Buhari in the 2015 election, described the late leader as someone who “was selfless in his commitment to his duty and served the country with character and a deep sense of patriotism”.

Former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, overthrown by Buhari in a 1985 coup, also showered praises on the octogenarian.

“He is a man who, even in retirement, remained a moral compass to many, and an example of modesty in public life,” Babangida noted.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is expected to attend the funeral prayer in Daura, has declared a seven-day national mourning period in honour of his predecessor.

In an official condolence statement released on Sunday evening, Tinubu said the nation would pay its final respects to the former leader with dignity and honour, starting with the lowering of all national flags to half-mast across the country from Sunday.

