Bitok demands arrest of Alliance teacher in student grooming saga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 — Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Julius Bitok has called for the arrest of a teacher at Alliance Girls High School at the center of a sexual grooming scandal.

Bitok declared the government will not tolerate any form of teacher-student affairs even as he confirmed the interdiction of the teacher after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) opened a probe.

The PS’s condemnation of the saga followed the publication of a damning investigation by Africa Uncensored, which documents years of inappropriate relationships between the teacher and former students.

“We are not going to condone any behavior where teachers or any other stakeholders in schools take advantage of our children,” Bitok who spoke at Kapkoros Barngetuny Secondary School in Nandi County said.

“We want to condemn in the strongest terms possible those behaviors by teachers or staff within the school community who want to take advantage of our children sexually. That teacher is going to be punished, is going to be indicted.”

Bitok said the ministry had engaged TSC and law enforcement agencies on the matter and emphasized that the government’s stance extends beyond Alliance Girls to all learning institutions nationwide.

“It’s not just about Alliance Girls — in any other school in this country, we are saying that behavior must stop,” he said.

Africa Uncensored released the exposé after the Milimani Magistrate’s Court lifted a gag order that had blocked its publication.

Manipulation

The investigative report, authored by journalist and Alliance Girls alumna Christine Mungai, revealed a disturbing pattern of emotional and sexual manipulation by the teacher spanning years, involving multiple students and ex-students.

The investigation, which included firsthand accounts from five former students, indicated the teacher used his position — especially his influence within the school’s Christian Union — to form emotionally intense relationships that, in some cases, turned physical and non-consensual.

Some allegations dated back to when the students were still in school.

The exposé also documented alleged institutional inertia and pressure from the school’s Board of Management, which, on reviewing the findings, initially failed to take public disciplinary action — instead urging the journalist to delay or drop the story.

The court ruling on July 4 found that the publication of the story was in the public interest, especially given the teacher’s continued access to minors, and cited Article 53(2) of the Constitution, which prioritizes the best interests of the child.

The magistrate noted that the publication allowed the teacher a right of reply and that the evidence presented met the threshold for publication.