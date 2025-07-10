Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bitok said the ministry had engaged TSC and law enforcement agencies on the matter and emphasized that the government’s stance extends beyond Alliance Girls to all learning institutions nationwide/FILE/MoE

EDUCATION

Bitok demands arrest of Alliance teacher in student grooming saga

Bitok declared the government will not tolerate any form of teacher-student affairs even as he confirmed the interdiction of the teacher after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) opened a probe.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 — Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Julius Bitok has called for the arrest of a teacher at Alliance Girls High School at the center of a sexual grooming scandal.

Bitok declared the government will not tolerate any form of teacher-student affairs even as he confirmed the interdiction of the teacher after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) opened a probe.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The PS’s condemnation of the saga followed the publication of a damning investigation by Africa Uncensored, which documents years of inappropriate relationships between the teacher and former students.

“We are not going to condone any behavior where teachers or any other stakeholders in schools take advantage of our children,” Bitok who spoke at Kapkoros Barngetuny Secondary School in Nandi County said.

“We want to condemn in the strongest terms possible those behaviors by teachers or staff within the school community who want to take advantage of our children sexually. That teacher is going to be punished, is going to be indicted.”

Bitok said the ministry had engaged TSC and law enforcement agencies on the matter and emphasized that the government’s stance extends beyond Alliance Girls to all learning institutions nationwide.

“It’s not just about Alliance Girls — in any other school in this country, we are saying that behavior must stop,” he said.

Africa Uncensored released the exposé after the Milimani Magistrate’s Court lifted a gag order that had blocked its publication.

Manipulation

The investigative report, authored by journalist and Alliance Girls alumna Christine Mungai, revealed a disturbing pattern of emotional and sexual manipulation by the teacher spanning years, involving multiple students and ex-students.

The investigation, which included firsthand accounts from five former students, indicated the teacher used his position — especially his influence within the school’s Christian Union — to form emotionally intense relationships that, in some cases, turned physical and non-consensual.

Some allegations dated back to when the students were still in school.

The exposé also documented alleged institutional inertia and pressure from the school’s Board of Management, which, on reviewing the findings, initially failed to take public disciplinary action — instead urging the journalist to delay or drop the story.

The court ruling on July 4 found that the publication of the story was in the public interest, especially given the teacher’s continued access to minors, and cited Article 53(2) of the Constitution, which prioritizes the best interests of the child.

The magistrate noted that the publication allowed the teacher a right of reply and that the evidence presented met the threshold for publication.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KNEC unveils digital verification of certificates

This move is part of a broader push by KNEC to ensure academic integrity in Kenya.

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs demand audit of NEMIS after inaccurate data revealed

The system manages data used to allocate school capitation funds annually and is under scrutiny for inconsistencies, system flaws, and possible manipulation.

June 10, 2025

Top stories

Grade 9 learners to choose Senior School pathways from Monday

The Education ministry in a directive to county and regional directors on education stated that the selection process, which targets learners transitioning to Grade...

June 7, 2025

Kenya

Gov’t rolls out school ID drive for secondary students

Education officials across the country have been urged to notify schools and support the smooth rollout of the registration drive.

June 3, 2025

EDUCATION

Govt to hire 24,000 more teachers by year-end, raising total to 100,000 in 2 years

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the additional teachers will bring the total number of new hires under President William Ruto's administration to...

May 31, 2025

EDUCATION

TSC pressed over unpaid allowances to teachers in acting roles

According to the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), approximately 99,000 teachers across the country are currently serving in acting capacities without receiving...

May 29, 2025

EDUCATION

Bitok tasks team to create consolidated students database by July

KEMIS will address longstanding challenges in separate registration databases for education levels: Early Childhood and Development Education (ECDE), basic education, TIVETS and universities.

May 15, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Funding crisis derails confirmation of over 20,000 intern teachers

TSC Director of Finance, Cheptumo Ayabei, confirmed the Commission is not in a position to convert the intern teachers to permanent status due to...

May 13, 2025