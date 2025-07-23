Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Treasury Principal Chris Kiptoo/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Billions untraced: PAC summons Treasury PS over E-Citizen revenue black hole

On registration of marriages alone, Sh116.83 million was collected from fifteen of the thirty-four gazetted marriage centres, leaving revenue from the remaining nineteen unaccounted for.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo amid concerns on financial reporting from the government’s E-Citizen platform.

PAC issued the summons on Wednesday after it emerged government departments remained in the dark about revenues generated from services they provide.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lawmakers said the lack of transparency raises serious accountability concerns over billions of shillings collected through the digital platform, which hosts hundreds of government services.

The legislators resolved to demand Kiptoo’s appearance after Solicitor-General Shadrack Mose admitted, during a PAC sitting, that his office, which oversees revenue from services such as the issuance of marriage certificates, does not receive financial reports from E-Citizen.

“E-Citizen does not give us a report,” Mose told the committee when pressed to account for revenue collected by the State Law Office in the 2022/2023 financial year.

The revelation drew sharp criticism from PAC Chairperson Tindi Mwale (Butere), who immediately directed that Dr Kiptoo appear before the committee to explain how revenue from E-Citizen is managed and why earlier recommendations on reporting have been ignored.

“The PS must come and shed more light on this matter because it affects multiple government departments,” Mwale said.

Accountability questions

PAC members expressed frustration at the Treasury’s persistent failure to implement previous recommendations, including mechanisms to enhance financial reporting and accountability across ministries and agencies.

Turkana Central MP Joseph Namuar questioned whether revenue from E-Citizen reaches the exchequer, while Aldai MP Maryanne Kitany raised concerns about transparency.

“We are talking about billions of shillings in public funds. The reporting mechanism of E-Citizen is wanting,” Kitany said, also demanding clarity on where the platform is domiciled and how collections are tracked.

Rarieda MP Dr Otiende Amollo warned against downplaying the matter, calling it systemic and long-standing.

“It would be idle of us to treat this as routine. The Treasury should have acted as far back as 2017,” he said, urging the committee to formally demand an explanation for inaction.

Audit findings

According to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s 2022/23 report, Sh116.83 million was collected from fifteen of the thirty-four gazetted marriage centres, leaving revenue from the remaining nineteen unaccounted for.

The report attributes this gap to the State Law Office’s failure to prepare and submit quarterly and consolidated revenue reports from county and sub-county offices.

“In the circumstances, the existence of effective internal controls that ensure all revenues are collected and reported on in a timely manner could not be confirmed,” the audit reads.

The audit also found that the State Law Office continues to rely on Deputy County Commissioners (DCCs) and Assistant County Commissioners (ACCs) to conduct and register civil marriages, despite the Marriage Act requiring these duties to be performed by Registrar of Marriages appointed by the Cabinet Secretary.

Mose cited frequent staff transfers of DCCs and ACCs as a barrier to effective record-keeping and compliance with the law.

PAC warned that digital platforms must not become “black boxes.”

“Digital platforms must not become black boxes. The public has a right to know how their money is being handled,” Mwale said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Non-existent schools receive Sh16.6bn in 4 years: audit

The audit team, which inspected eighty-three sampled schools, found that the fourteen ghost institutions appeared only in NEMIS records.

July 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury on the spot Over Controversial Plan to Raise Road Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The National Treasury is facing sharp criticism from Parliament over a secretive plan to raise the Road Maintenance Levy...

June 5, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Private developers could switch off eCitizen at will, House learns

The contract, signed on May 25, 2023, stipulates that the private developers retain proprietary rights and reserve the legal authority to withdraw the platform’s...

April 15, 2025

Top stories

Broad-Based Govt Takes Shape as ODM’s Tindi Mwale Elected Chair of National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee

He takes over from nominated MP John Mbadi, who vacated the position in July 2024 following his appointment as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury...

March 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Probe Sh200 Million Overpayment in KeRRA Road Project

The Ministry of Roads and Transport faced tough questions from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over unexplained overpayments for consultancy charges and project financing...

February 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

State Department for Lands and Physical Planning receives award on highest number of transactions on E-Citizen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The State Department for Lands and Physical Planning has emerged the winner as the State Department with the highest...

November 29, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto gives 30 govt agencies a week to join E-Citizen

Ruto highlighted the need for all services to be onboarded onto the platform to ensure transparency in revenue collection.

November 28, 2024

business

CBK prints 2024 series banknotes with updated security features

The notes bear signatures of CBK Governor Kamau Thugge and the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Chris Kiptoo.

August 7, 2024