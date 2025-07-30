Bars to reject under-21s as govt spells new measures including advertising curbs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The government has unveiled stringent new measures targeting alcohol advertising and access, particularly among young people, under a national policy aimed at combating alcohol, drug, and substance abuse.

The National Policy for the Prevention, Management, and Control of Alcohol, Drugs, and Substance Abuse in Kenya introduces sweeping restrictions on marketing and promotion while raising the minimum legal age for alcohol-related activities to 21.

In a bid to shield minors and young adults from alcohol promotion, the policy bans all forms of advertising, sponsorship, and marketing targeting individuals under 21.

“The minimum legal age for handling, purchasing, consuming, and selling alcohol shall be 21 years,” the policy states.

The ban extends to events typically associated with youth, such as school functions, university events, sports competitions, and music festivals.

Additionally, the use of any materials or imagery featuring individuals under 21 in alcohol promotions is strictly prohibited.

The government has further tightened rules on who can appear in alcohol advertisements, restricting participation to individuals aged 25 and above.

Lifestyle advertising—which often glamorizes alcohol consumption—has also been banned.

In a major shift from previous industry practices, the policy bars celebrities, social media influencers, media personalities, and sports figures from endorsing or promoting alcoholic products.

It also prohibits naming or branding sports teams and tournaments after alcoholic beverages and bans sponsorship of such events.

According to the policy document, these measures are designed to protect “children, youth, and the public from excessive, misleading, or deceptive inducements of alcohol advertising, promotion, and marketing.”