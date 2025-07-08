Ban Ki-moon hails special ties with Kenya, Ruto as he receives highest national medal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 — Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has praised the deep and enduring ties with Kenya after receiving the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (CGH), the country’s highest national honor,

President William Ruto, whose friendship the former UN official equally praised, conferred the award at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ban described the moment as deeply humbling, highlighting his strong personal and professional connection to the country.

“I feel such a strong kinship with Kenya and the people of Kenya. During my two terms as Secretary-General of the United Nations, I visited Kenya more than any other African country,” Ban said.

He hailed Nairobi as not just a UN hub but also a second home for his family, revealing that his daughter met her husband in the Kenyan capital and that his grandson spent his early years there.

“You can see that three generations of my family are connected to Kenya. I am practically Kenyan myself. Thank you for this award,” he said.

Climate action

Ban also thanked Kenya for supporting him after stepping down as UN SecretaryGeneral, noting that Kenya was the first country he visited post-tenure.

He spent a week relaxing and described it as the perfect place to rejuvenate and prepare for the next chapter of his life and career.

“Kenya came to my rescue in a moment of need and served a tonic that has helped propel me forward ever since,” he added.

Ban praised President Ruto’s leadership in promoting regional peace and climate action, particularly highlighting Ruto’s decision to join the Global Center on Adaptation board during the 2023 Africa Climate Summit.

He called it a win for both climate adaptation efforts and for Kenya, emphasizing that the world needs strong African leadership to address climate emergencies.