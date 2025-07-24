Baby Tamara’s Murder Case to Proceed to Full Trial After Suspect Denies Charges

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23- The case involving a man accused of defiling and murdering a seven-year-old girl in Witemere slum, Nyeri, will proceed to full trial after the suspect entered a not guilty plea.

Nicholas Julius Macharia, 39, appeared in court for a second time on Wednesday, where he requested that the charges be read afresh before denying the offence before Justice Kizito Magare.

Macharia is accused of murdering Tamara Blessing Kabura on May 24, 2025, contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of death.

Although a mental assessment report from Murang’a Level V Hospital confirmed that Macharia is mentally fit to stand trial, Justice Magare had, on June 12, ordered that the accused remain in custody until the end of July to allow time for reconsideration of his initial guilty plea.

The case will now proceed to full hearing.