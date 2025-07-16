Connect with us

AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Amb Bankole Adeoye, launched the initiative on behalf of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf/AU

Africa

AU rolls out fellowship on disarmament and non-proliferation

The Fellowship seeks to offer a strategic investment in building Africa’s next generation of peacebuilders, negotiators, and disarmament experts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The African Union (AU) has launched a Fellowship Programme on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation as part of ongoing arms control efforts across the continent.

AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Amb Bankole Adeoye, launched the initiative on behalf of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

The event, held on Tuesday, brought together key stakeholders in peace and security.

Amb Rebecca Amuge Otengo, Chairperson of the AU Peace and Security Council for the month of July, and Amb Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU), joined Amb Adeoye at the event.

Established following a decision by the AU Peace and Security Council in May 2024, the Fellowship Programme, in addition to training, seeks to offer a strategic investment in building Africa’s next generation of peacebuilders, negotiators, and disarmament experts.

According to the AU, the program is designed to deepen participants’ understanding of multilateral arms control frameworks and enhance their capacity to facilitate agreements between and among states.

“The programme is designed to equip participants with knowledge on multilateral arms control frameworks, sharpen their diplomatic negotiation skills, and strengthen their capacity to broker mutual agreements between and among states,” the AU said in a statement.

The fellowship targets a broad range of individuals, including diplomats from AU Member States, AU Special Envoys, High Representatives, Special Representatives of the Chairperson of the Commission, AU Mediators, and Heads of AU Missions.

It also includes disarmament professionals across Africa, as well as civil society actors, academics, policymakers, practitioners, and representatives of international partners.

