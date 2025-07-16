Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Arrest warrant issued against Juja MP George Koimburi in fake abduction case

The move was purportedly aimed at obstructing Koimburi's imminent arrest and arraignment at the Kiambu Law Courts, where he was expected to face four counts related to land fraud.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – A Nairobi court today issued a warrant of arrest against Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi after he failed to appear for arraignment on charges related to stage-managing his own abduction.

In the same case, four people including Kanyenyaini Ward MCA Grace Nduta Wairimu, appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They are accused of conspiring to defeat the course of justice in violation of Section 117(c) of the Penal Code.

Prosecution told court that on May 25, 2025, at Mugutha area in Juja Sub- County, Kiambu County, the lawmaker, along with Peter Kiratu Muhia, David Macharia Gatana, Cyrus Keriu Muhia, Grace Nduta Wairimu staged a fake abduction of the lawmaker.

The move was purportedly aimed at obstructing Koimburi’s imminent arrest and arraignment at the Kiambu Law Courts, where he was expected to face four counts related to land fraud.

Peter Kiratu Muhia also faces an additional charge of giving false information to a public officer and publishing false information.

The court heard that he falsely reported the alleged abduction to an officer at Mugutha Police Station, prompting police action based on fabricated claims.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. Ben Mark Ekhubi, the second, third, fourth and fifth accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Warrants of arrest were issued to the MP, alongside the sixth and seventh accused who were not present in court.

Court granted cash bail of Sh300,000 for each accused person and directed that they present three contact persons as sureties.

The case will now be mentioned on August 5, 2025.

