Anyone who absconds duty or reports late will be treated as a ghost worker – CS Ruku

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, has issued a warning to civil servants who report late or fail to show up for duty, declaring they will henceforth be treated as ghost workers.

During an impromptu early morning inspection of government offices in Nyeri County, the CS found numerous workstations unmanned and several public officers absent or reporting late.

In a directive, he ordered all latecomers locked out and emphasized that the era of laxity in the public service was over.

“If you cannot keep time, you have no business being in the public service. Anyone who absconds duty or reports late will be treated as a ghost worker,” Ruku told staff gathered outside the Central Regional Headquarters.

The CS decried the widespread disregard for official working hours as a betrayal of public trust and a waste of taxpayer resources. He reminded public officers that they are custodians of service delivery and must uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and integrity.

Quoting Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution, Ruku underscored the core national values of patriotism, accountability, transparency, and efficient use of public resources.

“The Constitution is clear. Policies are in place. There is no excuse for indiscipline in the public service,” he said.

He criticised civil servants who blame the government for non-performance while failing to meet their own responsibilities.

“It is not right to say the government is not working when you are not doing your part,” he said.

Ruku noted that poor timekeeping and absenteeism contribute significantly to inefficiency, costing the public sector billions of shillings annually, while also eroding investor confidence and undermining national development goals.

“Public servants have a responsibility to create an environment where services are delivered efficiently, where businesses can thrive, and where every shilling of public money is accounted for,” he said.

The CS said the Ministry would hold supervisors and department heads personally accountable for discipline and performance within their units. He insisted that performance must be tracked using the Performance Appraisal System (PAS), especially in light of the just-concluded 2024/2025 financial year.

Ruku proposed the introduction of biometric systems, daily attendance registers, and CCTV monitoring, although he cautioned that such systems come at a cost. Instead, he urged civil servants to embrace self-discipline and restore a culture of responsibility.

Referring to the 2022 Revised Public Service Discipline Manual, Ruku warned that persistent lateness and absenteeism would attract sanctions, including salary deductions, official warnings, show-cause letters, and possible dismissal. He stated that even supervisors would be held accountable if found complicit.

Acknowledging that some absenteeism may be linked to personal or psychological issues, the CS announced plans to roll out mental health and counselling programmes, along with a nationwide employee satisfaction survey to identify root causes of demotivation.

“This is just the beginning.This behaviour must stop. We are serious about public service accountability and will take all necessary action up to and including dismissal to ensure that Kenyans receive the service they deserve,” he declared.

Ruku urged all public officers to recommit to the ideals of patriotism, professionalism, and hard work, reminding them that they serve at the pleasure of the Kenyan people.

“Let us rise to the occasion. Let us do what we are employed to do,” he stated.