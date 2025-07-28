Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mwabili Mwagodi a vocal online activist and outspoken critic of church-based political fundraising activities went missing on Wednesday night/FILE

Top stories

Amnesty Seeks EACJ Probe on Mwagodi’s Disappearance

Amnesty commended the unrelenting pressure exerted by Mwagodi’s family, civil society groups as well as the public.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 28 – Amnesty International has called for independent and impartial investigations by the East African Court of Justice on Kenya and Tanzania government following the harrowing enforced disappearance and eventual reappearance of Kenyan human rights activist Mwabili Mwagodi in Tanzania.

Mwagodi whose whereabouts had been unknown for three days, was found alive under unclear circumstances, after what human rights groups described as an unlawful cross-border detention, involving silence and apparent inaction from both the Kenyan and Tanzanian governments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The prolonged silence from both governments during Mwagodi’s disappearance, transport across borders, and eventual abandonment is deeply troubling,”Amnesty stated.

“Accountability must go beyond borders this case belongs before the East African Court of Justice.”

Amnesty commended the unrelenting pressure exerted by Mwagodi’s family, civil society groups as well as the public, crediting them with helping secure the activist’s safe return.

Mwagodi, who disappeared days ago under mysterious circumstances in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, was found alive and is currently receiving medical attention in Mombasa.

According to Hussein Khalid, CEO of rights group VOCAL Africa, Mwagodi was released early Sunday morning and left in a bush in Kinondo, Kwale County, around 3 a.m.

He walked over 3 kilometers to Diani, where he contacted his family. VOCAL Africa and Muslim for Human Rights (MUHURI) officers quickly intervened.

“While in Diani, Mwabili voluntarily presented himself at the police station, hoping for help,” Khalid said.

“But instead, the police attempted to detain him. Our officers had to step in to ensure his release.”

Mwagodi has since been rushed to Pandya Hospital for a medical check-up before being flown to Nairobi to reunite with his family.

His disappearance on Tanzanian soil days earlier, amid growing criticism over President William Ruto’s controversial church fundraisers triggered fierce backlash.

Both Kenya and Tanzania had remained silent, raising concerns about a coordinated effort to silence dissent across borders.

“This is not an isolated incident,” Khalid said. “There’s a clear pattern of governments in East Africa quietly teaming up to target critics.”

Mwagodi, a vocal supporter of the #OccupyChurch movement, vanished on July 23, 2025 after calling out senior Kenyan security officials and President William Ruto in a now-viral X post.

His abrupt disappearance closely followed the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) announcement of a new crime-reporting WhatsApp number, deepening public suspicion.

The incident reignited painful memories of previous cross-border crackdowns.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

3 armed robbers gunned down in Kisumu

They were cornered around the Car Wash area along Kondele Kibos road at 5am.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Affirms Free Education to Remain Despite Budget Strains

The Head of State described education as a “non-negotiable constitutional right”

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Education Reforms on Track as Govt Expands Access and Quality — Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asserted that the government will not relent in its sweeping reforms to deliver accessible,...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) President Ruto assures Primary and Secondary education will remain free

20 hours ago

Top stories

Mudavadi Defends School Capitation Digitisation to Curb Graft, Enhance Efficiency

The digitisation process, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT, will leverage platforms such as the eCitizen...

21 hours ago

Top stories

UDA Pledges Transparent Nominations for Mbeere North By-Election Amid Political Jostling

The seat fell vacant following the appointment of Geofrey Ruku as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital, and Special Programmes.

21 hours ago

Africa

Tanzania aids Kenya in ruthless crackdown on Ruto critics

Tanzania detains Kenyan activist. He reappears shaken in Kwale. Is there a cross-border plot to crush dissent?

22 hours ago

Top stories

DP Kindiki Hails Raila’s Statesmanship, Urges Unity for National Development

He said the government will continue to consult Raila, describing him as a respected elder whose political experience is critical in guiding the country...

22 hours ago