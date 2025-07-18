All police officers to be trained according to proficiency standards on use of force: CS Murkomen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipch]umba Murkomen now says all police officers will be trained according to proficiency standards on the use of force.

Murkomen announced this in his first policy document where he stated that officers will also need to tested periodically to ensure they adhere to the standards set.

“The National Police Serve shall conduct regular de-escalation training programs for equipping officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively implement de-escalation strategies in diverse situations,” he stated.

He further stated that “the National Police Service shall ensure officers are equipped with appropriate crowd control facilities and self-protective gear commensurate with prevailing operational risks.”

He pointed out that the National Police Service Commission shall give special attention to issues of police ethics, mental health and human rights.

He stated that it will also focus on alternatives to the use of force and firearms and the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

He indicated that understanding of crowd behaviour, and the methods of persuasion, negotiation and mediation with a view to limiting the use of force and firearms will also be looked at.

He made the announcement during the issuance of the policy that aims to give guidance on use of force and firearms by the police across the Republic.

“I have issued a policy directive on the use of force and firearms pursuant to Article 245(4) of the Constitution, the National Police Service (NPS) Act and the court decisions to the Inspector General of Police,” he stated.

He continued, “I have dispatched the policy to the IG detailing the recommendations to use force factoring in the prevailing legal framework and court decisions.”

Speaking at the start of the Jukwaa la Usalama, Samburu Edition, to discuss security concerns and service delivery to locals, Murkomen noted that this was his inaugural policy since he assumed office at the security docket.

“This will dictate the use of force and firearms anywhere in protecting self and the public and securing the nation,” the CS explained.

“IG will now cascade the same to his officers. This matter has elicited public discourse and it’s now a policy on paper that the public can now hold me to account and it’s legally binding.”

He explained that despite the existence of the Constitution and the subsidiary laws, the policy aims to address the gaps in law.