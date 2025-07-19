Aga Khan University Hospital becomes first in Kenya to offer advanced Nuclear Medicine Therapy for Prostate Cancer

NAIROBI, Kenya July 19 – The Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH, N) has become the first hospital in Kenya to offer Lutetium-177 PSMA therapy, an advanced nuclear medicine treatment for patients with advanced prostate cancer.

This groundbreaking therapy is designed for patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), an aggressive form of the disease that no longer responds to conventional hormone treatments or chemotherapy.

Clinical studies have shown that Lutetium-177 PSMA therapy can improve survival rates, reduce disease progression, and enhance quality of life for patients who previously had limited treatment options.

“The therapy precisely targets prostate cancer cells using a radioactive compound, delivering a powerful dose of radiation directly to tumors while minimizing harm to surrounding healthy tissues,” said Dr Samuel Nguku, the Head of Nuclear Medicine section at the hospital.

Despite global endorsement, the therapy has remained largely inaccessible in many parts of the world including Kenya until now.

“The introduction of Lutetium-177 PSMA therapy marks a major leap forward in cancer care for the region and reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming outcomes for patients by ensuring access to world-class, evidence-based treatment,” said Prof Mansoor Saleh, Chair of the Haemato-Oncology Department at the hospital.

Prostate cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer among men in Kenya and one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in men worldwide

“As a hospital we are committed to bringing the most advanced treatments to Kenya so that we can significantly improve patient outcomes while reducing the need for patients to seek care abroad,” said AKUH, N CEO, Rashid Khalani.

Aga Khan University Hospital continues to lead the way in advanced medical treatments and technology in East Africa. In 2018, AKUH, N was the first hospital in the region to install the PET CT Scan and Cyclotron, an advanced technology used to detect and monitor cancer, heart disease and neurological disorders.

In 2020, the hospital became the first in the region to introduce PSMA PET CT imaging for accurate prostate cancer diagnosis and staging. Since then, the hospital has conducted over 3,000 PSMA PET CT scans, significantly improving diagnostic precision and treatment planning for prostate cancer.

The launch of Lutetium PSMA therapy marks another step in the Hospital’s mission to raise the standard of healthcare in the country and beyond through innovation, excellence, and patient-centered care.