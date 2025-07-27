Afghan Refugees Face Mounting Pressure as Deportations Intensify Amid Aid Cuts and Taliban Crackdown

July 27 – Afghan refugees in Pakistan are facing increasing uncertainty and hardship following the suspension of visa extension services and the invalidation of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. The move, part of Pakistan’s broader campaign to deport undocumented migrants, has sparked widespread fear of forced deportation and growing harassment, particularly in Islamabad and other urban centres.

Tolo News reports that Afghan nationals in Pakistan are now trapped in a legal limbo, with no options to renew their visas or passports.

“Very difficult conditions have been created for all refugees in Islamabad. On one hand, arrests are happening day and night, and on the other, visa extensions have stopped,” said Mohammad Reza Sazesh, an Afghan resident in Pakistan. “Currently, no visa or passport renewals are being processed.”

The crackdown has been fuelled by recent announcements from senior Pakistani officials declaring that PoR cards—long used to grant temporary legal status—would no longer be extended. This has created panic among refugees who have lived in the country for decades.

“After a senior Pakistani official announced that PoR cards would no longer be extended, fear and panic spread among Afghan refugees. They can’t resolve their decades-long affairs in Pakistan within a short time,” said Atiqullah Mansoor, another refugee.

Tolo News notes that thousands of Afghan nationals were previously deported without being given adequate time to collect personal belongings or secure property.

“Pakistan’s actions could lead to another humanitarian crisis, especially since other countries are beginning to follow suit,” warned refugee rights activist Mohammad Khan Talebi Mohammadzai.

In parallel, Iran continues to expel Afghan migrants, adding further pressure on Afghanistan’s fragile social fabric and overstretched economy. Since October 2023, more than two million Afghan migrants have been forcibly returned from Pakistan and Iran, according to official estimates cited by Tolo News.

Dwindling Aid, Worsening Conditions

The situation is further compounded by a sharp decline in international aid. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has flagged serious concerns about the treatment of returnees, particularly women and girls, who face systemic discrimination under Taliban rule.

“Nobody should be sent back to a country where they face risk of persecution on account of their identity or personal history,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. “In Afghanistan, this is even more pronounced for women and girls, who are subjected to a range of measures that amount to persecution on the basis of their gender alone.”

Taliban Denies Allegations

In response, the Taliban has rejected the UN’s claims. Deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat stated that returnees are protected under the general amnesty decree issued after the group’s return to power in 2021.

“No one faces political hostility, conflict, or retaliatory behavior from the authorities,” Fitrat said. “If such cases arise, the government will investigate and punish those responsible. Minor and personal incidents have occurred in some areas, but they are not political, and UNAMA should not exploit these to spread propaganda.”

Legal and Human Rights Concerns

Human rights experts argue that both Pakistan and Iran—being parties to international refugee protection treaties—are in breach of their obligations.

“It is Iran, Pakistan, and also the international community that are violating human rights,” said political analyst Mohammad Hashim Alokozai. “These countries must coordinate deportations in a way that protects the rights and dignity of Afghan migrants.”

The forced repatriation of Afghans amid an economic collapse, crumbling health systems, and draconian restrictions under Taliban rule continues to raise alarms among global humanitarian agencies.