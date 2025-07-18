Admitted patient at KNH being probed for bizarre murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – An admitted patient at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has been arrested in connection with the bizarre murder at the facility on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the patient, Kennedy Kalombotole is being investigated over a similar killing in February.

“Kalombotole’s arrest follows the brutal murder of Edward Maingi Ndegwa, on July 17, 2025, a patient admitted in Ward 7B, Group C (Male), on July 11, 2025,” the DCI report indicated.

According to initial reports, the ward nurse had checked the patient at 11:30 a.m. and taken his blood pressure.

“At 12:30 p.m., a relative visited and found him stable, leaving the ward at around 1:30 p.m. However, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a cleaner going round cleaning the corridor noticed blood pooling around the patient’s neck,” the report said.

It explained that upon visiting the scene, detectives noticed bloody slippers prints from the victim’s bedside to a nearby toilet and eventually to a side room, where the suspect, Kalombotole, was admitted.

It stated that in the room, investigators recovered a pair of blue slippers and a blood-stained bedsheet.

“Also, on the ground, directly to the 7th floor where the window to the deceased’s ward is, they recovered a knife wrapped in gloves. The recovered items were forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for detailed forensic analysis to augment the case.”

Preliminary investigations indicate that Kennedy Kalombotole was admitted to the facility on December 1, 2024, and is the prime suspect in the murder of Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni, who was murdered in Ward 7C during the night of February 6 and 7, 2025.

Following the incident, a case file was compiled and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

However, after reviewing the file, the ODPP directed the Investigating Officer to undertake further inquiries to reinforce the prosecution’s case.