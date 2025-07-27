Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi with officials from Muhuri and Vocal Africa lobby groups/HUSSEIN KHALID

Africa

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi found dumped in Kwale after abduction

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi found after abduction as rights groups demand answers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 27 – Kenyan human rights activist Mwabili Mwagodi, who disappeared days ago under mysterious circumstances in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has been found alive and is currently receiving medical attention in Mombasa.

According to Hussein Khalid, CEO of rights group VOCAL Africa, Mwagodi was released early Sunday morning and left in a bush in Kinondo, Kwale County, around 3 a.m.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He walked over 3 kilometers to Diani, where he contacted his family.

VOCAL Africa and Muslim for Human Rights (MUHURI) officers quickly intervened.

“While in Diani, Mwabili voluntarily presented himself at the police station, hoping for help,” Khalid said. “But instead, the police attempted to detain him. Our officers had to step in to ensure his release.”

Mwagodi has since been rushed to Pandya Hospital for a medical check-up before being flown to Nairobi to reunite with his family.

His disappearance on Tanzanian soil days earlier, amid growing criticism over President William Ruto’s controversial church fundraisers triggered fierce backlash.

Both Kenya and Tanzania had remained silent, raising concerns about a coordinated effort to silence dissent across borders.

“This is not an isolated incident,” Khalid said. “There’s a clear pattern of governments in East Africa quietly teaming up to target critics.”

Mwagodi, a vocal supporter of the #OccupyChurch movement, vanished on July 23, 2025 after calling out senior Kenyan security officials and President William Ruto in a now-viral X post.

His abrupt disappearance closely followed the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) announcement of a new crime-reporting WhatsApp number, deepening public suspicion.

The incident reignited painful memories of previous cross-border crackdowns.

In May 2025, Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan lawyer Agather Atuhaire were arrested and deported from Tanzania under murky circumstances.

Several other Kenyan activists, including People’s Liberation party leader Martha Karua and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, were also barred or deported from Tanzanian territory.

Human rights groups across the region are now demanding independent investigations from both Nairobi and Dodoma, accusing the two governments of enabling or turning a blind eye to the harassment of dissenters.

As the hashtag #FreeMwabiliMwagodi trends across social media, civil society has warned that without accountability, such abductions could become normalized.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Kenya’s free education hangs by a thread as billions fuel corruption

Once a symbol of progress, Kenya’s free education is bleeding. As schools starve, billions vanish into flashy projects, political tours, and corruption.

21 hours ago

Africa

Kenya silent as Ruto critic Mwabili Mwagodi missing in Tanzania

#FreeMwabiliMwagodi campaign gains momentum as Kenya and Tanzania stay mute on the disappearance of the outspoken Ruto critic abducted in Tz.

1 day ago

Kenya

Mbadi replaced as nominated MP in IEBC party list shake-up

John Mbadi, now Treasury CS, has been replaced by Harold Kimuge Kipchumba as ODM’s nominated MP in fresh IEBC changes tied to the Raila-Ruto...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Kenya’s Future Won’t Be Built on Ethnic Entitlement

Apparently, the political class learnt nothing from the June 2024 demonstrations, which began as a genuine civic awakening before descending into chaos, thanks to...

1 day ago

County News

3 arrested for robbing mourners in Kisumu

The National Police Service (NPS) said Friday that the robbery occurred at the homestead of the late Susan Achieng’ Otieno, where mourners had gathered...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Public Service CS Ruku Warns Against Nepotism and Calls for Merit in Government Hiring

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPA Section Kenya visits precious kids centre, Kitale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The IPA Section Kenya, under the leadership of the Association ‘s President, Mr.Jared Jared Ojuok, HSC today visited the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Urges Banditry Suspects to Surrender Amid Renewed Security Operations in Kerio Valley

Murkomen said those conducting banditry should surrender before the full force of the law is metted on them.

2 days ago