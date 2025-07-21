Connect with us

Activist Boniface Mwangi charged with unlawful possession of ammunition

Mwangi was arrested on July 19 by detectives from the DCI at his residence in Lukenya, Machakos.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — Activist Boniface Mwangi was on Monday charged with unlawful possession of ammunition after terror-related charges against him were dropped.

He however pleaded not guilty and was freed on a personal bond of Sh1 million.

Mwangi was arrested on July 19 by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at his residence in Lukenya, Machakos.

Authorities at the time claimed he was linked to the facilitation of terrorist activities during the June 25 anti-government protests, a move that drew public outrage and sharp criticism from a section of the public including civil society.

The state officially dropped terrorism-related allegations against Mwangi with the Director of Public Prosecutions opting to instead proceed with lesser charges under the Firearms Act, Cap 114, Laws of Kenya.

According to the revised charge sheet, Mwangi faced two counts:

They are being in possession of noxious substances — namely, three teargas canisters — without lawful authority, at Mageuzi Hub, Nairobi and being in possession of ammunition without a valid firearm certificate, specifically, one round of 7.62 x 51mm blank ammunition, contrary to Section 26(1)(c) as read with Section 26(2)(aa) of the Firearms Act.

Both offences are alleged to have occurred on July 19, 2025, during a search at Mwangi’s office, Mageuzi Hub, located on Rose Avenue in Nairobi’s Hurlingham area

A DCI statement released following the alleged that Mwangi had been involved in “facilitation of terrorist activities” during the June 25 anti-government protests.

The statement detailed a search conducted at his Mageuzi Hub office, where investigators reportedly recovered a number of items including two unused tear gas canisters, One 7.62mm blank round, nine external hard drives, two laptops, and multiple documents, company seals, stamp duty documents, cheque books, and other office paraphernalia.

At the time, DCI had claimed that these findings were linked to a broader investigation into planned acts of terror.

The move comes even as they government continues to come under fire over ‘misuse of anti-terror law to crackdown on protestors.

Reacting to Mwangi’s terrorism charges, Siaya governor James Orengo termed the charges as “ridiculous.”

“By stretch of any tortured   legal definition and factual foundation it’s ridiculous to charge  Boniface  Mwangi and our children who have demonstrated a high level of political consciousness with terrorism,” Orengo said.

“Protected speech and political action should never be criminalized.”

On July 16, former Chief Justice David Maraga has accused President William Ruto’s administration of weaponizing the criminal justice system to intimidate and silence dissent, as the government cracks down on youth involved in recent anti-government protests.

Maraga made the remarks in a statement on after appearing at Nairobi’s Kahawa Law Courts in solidarity with several youths arrested during the June 25 protests in Gilgil and other areas.

The ex-CJ condemned what he termed the “reckless” and unjustified application of the Prevention of Terrorism Act in charging the protesters.

