Absenteeism: Child Welfare launches food support for day schools in Nyando, Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 11 – 14,000 learners in public secondary day schools in Nyando Constituency, Kisumu County, are set to benefit from a free meals programme piloted by the Child Welfare Society under the newly established State Department for Children Welfare Services.

Area MP Jared Okelo, who flagged off the three-day food distribution exercise targeting 39 schools, welcomed the programme, noting that Nyando is classified as a hardship area that continues to bear the brunt of frequent flooding disrupting livelihoods.

“Beginning next term, the initiative will ensure that every student in these schools receives a nutritious meal during the school day. Parents will only contribute Ksh 1,000 per term, making it a highly affordable and sustainable program aimed at boosting academic performance, improving concentration, and increasing retention rates” the MP said.

He urged the government and development partners to increase funding to the organisation to enable the expansion of the initiative to more schools.

“This initiative should be supported and expanded to boost learning outcomes in not only this area but other regions. I appeal to the government to increase funding for the organisation to continue undertaking this noble course. I also urge partners to also come on board and offer support” he appealed.

Nyando, is a hardship area due to its flooding problem, a situation that has left families suffering and in dire need and as a result negatively impacted learning over various challenges, including school dropouts, teenage pregnancies and child labour.

In May, raging floods destroyed homes and crops—a recurring cycle year after year—leaving many impoverished households facing food shortages and economic hardship.

Teachers and students at St. Joseph’s Withur, one of the beneficiary schools whose food stores had run empty just weeks after the midterm break, said the donations were timely and much needed.

“Absenteeism has been worrying due to lack of food and parents cannot even afford to provide meals for their children. This is a major step forward in addressing hunger-related school dropouts and promoting equal learning opportunities across Nyando”, one of the teachers stated.

At Nyakakana and Ong’eche secondary schools, teachers echoed similar sentiments, with some being forced to step in to support the most vulnerable students by providing food themselves.

“ Our students can now focus on exams without interruption and worrying about the next meal. This is a major step forward in addressing hunger-related school dropouts and promoting equal learning opportunities across Nyando,” they remarked.

The initiative comes shortly after a similar food distribution exercise was carried out by the Child Welfare Society in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, where an equivalent number of learners received food supplies.

Through its Emergency Student Support intervention, the Child Welfare Society has been complementing government efforts to provide meals in public day secondary schools aiming to boost retention and support vulnerable learners in select regions across the country.

“Through the Emergency Education Support programme we shall prevent emerging issues of school dropout, child labour, teenage pregnancies and child abuse. Supporting children and young people will result in empowering them, accord them opportunities in life, building their self-esteem and confidence for a better generation with better future”, says Child Welfare CEO.

“The nutrition programme will provide food and essential supplies and ensure affected learners have access to nutritious meals” she added.