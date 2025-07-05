Aberdares elevated as a premier hiking and adventure destination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is positioning the Aberdare Range as a flagship destination for hiking and adventure tourism, as part of efforts to elevate the Central Kenya tourism circuit through immersive outdoor experiences.

This repositioning is being driven by the ongoing Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series, whose third leg, the Aberdare Trail Series, kicked off Friday in Nyandarua County.

The three-day expedition is designed to showcase the Aberdare National Park’s unmatched blend of scenic beauty, biodiversity, ecological significance, and rich historical heritage.

Encompassing 767 square kilometers, the park features towering peaks, lush indigenous forests, deep valleys, and waterfalls—making it a haven for hikers, trekkers, and nature lovers alike.

In a statement delivered on her behalf during the flag-off ceremony, KTB CEO June Chepkemei emphasized the multifaceted value of the Aberdares as a tourism asset.

“The Aberdare ecosystem is a living testimony to Kenya’s diversity, from its natural landscapes and endemic wildlife to its historical depth. Through this series, we have curated experiences that immerse adventurers in the soul of our wilderness, while also driving awareness around conservation and cultural heritage,” the CEO noted.

The series began on Thursday with a tree planting exercise at the Ol Kalou Arboretum, underlining the initiative’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

On Friday, participants will embark on the signature hike to Ol Donyo Lesatima, the highest peak in the Aberdare Range at 4,001 meters. Often referred to as the “Crown Jewel of Aberdare,” the trail offers breathtaking views of the Great Rift Valley and Mount Kenya, weaving past iconic volcanic rock formations such as the Dragon’s Teeth and Twin Rocks.

Beyond its adventure appeal, the Aberdare Range holds deep historical significance. It served as a strategic hideout for Mau Mau freedom fighters during Kenya’s anti-colonial struggle. Sites like the Kimathi Post Office, a towering Mugumo tree used as a covert communication point underscore the region’s role in the country’s liberation history.

Saturday’s segment will guide participants through the southern moorlands on a 10-kilometer hike to explore the park’s famed waterfalls. These include Karuru Falls, the tallest in Kenya at 273 meters, Magura Falls near the legendary Queen’s Cave, where Princess Elizabeth received news of her ascension to the throne and the picturesque Chania Falls.

The scenic circuit blends physical challenge with rich storytelling, making it ideal for both local and international adventure seekers.

The Aberdare Trail Series builds on the success of the Heritage Trails Expedition & Barngetuny Run held in January and the Magharibi Trail Series in May.

The initiative – run in collaboration with Athletics Kenya and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) – forms part of KTB’s broader strategy to integrate adventure tourism, cultural heritage, and sustainability under the Magical Kenya Adventure Brand, which was launched earlier this year at ITB Berlin.

Chepkemei noted that the goal is to attract over 200,000 adventure travellers over the next five years and reach 3 million international arrivals by the end of 2025.

“We are unlocking hidden gems of Kenya’s landscape, and the Aberdares is a prime example of how adventure can serve as a lens through which to explore history, culture, and conservation,” her statement read.

Upcoming legs of the series will take explorers to Mt. Kenya Trails, the Central Rift Trails, and Mt. Elgon Mountain Run further cementing Kenya’s position as a leading destination for trail running, eco-tourism, and wilderness adventure.