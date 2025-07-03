Connect with us

Social Media blogger and activist Ndiangui Kinyagia

NATIONAL NEWS

Missing blogger appears in court weeks after fleeing DCI raid

Kinyagia, who has been linked to an open online invitation calling protesters to State House during the June 25 demonstrations, presented himself in court accompanied by his legal team and family.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 — Blogger Ndiang’ui Kinyagia, who had gone missing amid claims of a DCI raid at his home, resurfaced on Thursday morning at the Milimani Law Courts, nearly two weeks after he fled to evade arrest over fears for his life.

City lawyer Wahome Thuku, speaking on behalf of Kinyagia’s family, confirmed that the blogger had contacted his relatives on Tuesday evening, assuring them that he was safe, healthy, and ready to face the law — provided his security could be guaranteed.

“Ndiang’ui has indicated that he is ready and willing to present himself to the DCI and to be presented before any court of law when his safety and security is guaranteed,” Thuku said in an official statement.

Thuku explained that Kinyagia went into hiding after learning that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were pursuing him over undisclosed criminal allegations.

The familyadvised him to appear before the High Court at Milimani for protection amid concerns over his safety.

His disappearance, coupled with reports of a forcible raid on his residence by DCI officers — during which several personal items were seized — triggered a court-sanctioned order for the State to produce him, “dead or alive.”

On Tuesday, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita issued a firm directive to the DCI, demanding they account for Kinyagia’s whereabouts.

The Judge also summoned DCI Director Mohamed Amin to appear in court on Thursday after police failed to comply with an earlier order to produce the blogger.

Justice Mwita noted that DCI officers were the last known individuals to visit Kinyagia’s home before his disappearance, raising questions about the legality and transparency of the agency’s operations.

The incident, which was formally reported to Kinoo Police Station by the family, has intensified debate over state-sanctioned abductions and the erosion of civil liberties in Kenya.

Lawyer Thuku confirmed that the matter had been communicated to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), which is expected to support Kinyagia’s court appearance and legal protection moving forward.

Outrage

Just a day before Kinyagia’s reappearance, opposition-aligned restorative justice advocate Justin Muturi issued a scathing statement condemning what he termed “state terrorism.”

He linked Kinyagia’s disappearance to a growing pattern of covert arrests, enforced disappearances, and nighttime raids conducted by plainclothes police using unmarked vehicles.

“This is not about crime prevention. It is about power preservation,” Muturi declared.

“The DCI is not above the law. It is a creature of the law. When it steps outside that boundary, it becomes an agent of oppression, not justice.”

Muturi further warned that the escalating crackdown on dissent signals a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism, urging President William Ruto to rein in rogue security agencies and restore public confidence in law enforcement.

