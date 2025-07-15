Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome/CFM/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

94 applicants eyeing CoA judge slots among over 2,600 seeking court jobs

JSC Chairperson and Chief Justice Martha Koome, said the applications include include ninety-four applicants seeking to fill fifteen Court of Appeal judge slots.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has received a total of 2,679 applications for various judicial positions as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance capacity.

According to a press statement issued by JSC Chairperson and Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday, the applications include include ninety-four applicants seeking to fill fifteen Court of Appeal judge slots.

JSC also received 376 applications for twenty vacant High Court judge posts, 242 entries for ten Environment and Land Court judge slots, 1,714 for 100 Magistrate posts, and 253 for five Kadhi positions.

Koome stated that the recruitment exercise is part of a strategic initiative to enhance access to justice and strengthen the Judiciary’s human resource base.

“In line with this mandate, the Commission has embarked on a major recruitment drive aimed at strengthening the Judiciary’s capacity to enhance access to justice for all Kenyans,” she said.

She emphasized that the initiative responds not only to the rising number of pending cases but also seeks to improve service delivery across the country.

The JSC will now begin processing the applications and has assured the public that the selection process will adhere strictly to constitutional values and the rule of law.

“The Judicial Service Commission remains firmly committed to the principles of meritocracy, fairness, transparency, and integrity in all its operations,” Koome noted.

The Commission also acknowledged the significant impact of ongoing digitization efforts within the Judiciary, including the rollout of the e-filing system.

However, the CJ confirmed that recent system outages have disrupted services in some regions, temporarily affecting operations.

She reassured Kenyans that the Judiciary is currently implementing its Business Continuity Policy, which includes deploying alternative systems to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The JSC reaffirmed its dedication to effective and efficient administration of justice and urged the public to remain confident in the integrity of the ongoing judicial reforms.

