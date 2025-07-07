Connect with us

7 killed, 3 critical after trailer rammed into PSVs at Kijauri along Kisii-Sotik highway

Those injured include three critical cases with one casualty succumbing on arrival at a local hospital.

KISII, Kenya, Jul 11 – Seven people were killed on the spot and eleven others injured in a grisly road accident at Kijauri junction along the Kisii–Sotik highway on Friday evening.

The crash involved a trailer loaded with logs that reportedly lost control and rammed into matatus that were parked by the roadside picking up passengers.

According to eyewitnesses, the trailer was speeding and hooting moments before the fatal impact.

“I saw the trailer coming at high speed while hooting, then it hit the matatus and landed in a ditch. Some passengers died instantly, while others were screaming in pain,” recounted one witness.

Joshua Nyaemo, a clinical officer at Summit Medical Care in Nyansiongo, confirmed they received eleven victims from the accident, with three in critical condition and one declared dead on arrival.

Others sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment, he said.

“The accident was bad. Some victims died on the spot. Those injured were referred to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nyamira Level Five Hospital, and Kaplong for further treatment,” said Nyaemo.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

